Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2018 2015-2018 & 2027: Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Increasing Demand for Adoption of Self-Injection Devices
11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for injectable drug delivery in biologics market, rising demand for biosimilars and increasing demand for adoption of self-injection devices.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Demand for Injectable Drug Delivery in Biologics Market
3.1.2 Rising Demand for Biosimilars
3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Adoption of Self-Injection Devices
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Formulation Packaging
4.1 Vials
4.2 Bottles
4.3 Cartridges
4.4 Ampules
5 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Usage Pattern
5.1 Immunization
5.2 Curative Care
5.3 Other Usage Patterns
6 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type
6.1 Formulation
6.1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Formulations
6.1.1.1 Long Acting Injection Formulation
6.1.1.2 Microparticles
6.1.1.2.1 Microcapsules
6.1.1.2.2 Microspheres
6.1.1.3 Colloidal Dispersions
6.1.1.3.1 Nanoparticles
6.1.1.3.1.1 Nanosuspensions
6.1.1.3.1.2 Nanoemulsions
6.1.1.3.1.3 Solid-Lipid Nanoparticles
6.1.1.3.2 Polymeric/Mixed Micelles
6.1.1.3.3 Liposomes
6.1.1.3.4 Niosomes
6.1.2 Conventional Drug Delivery Formulations
6.1.2.1 Suspensions
6.1.2.2 Solutions
6.1.2.3 Reconstituted/Lyophilized Formulations
6.1.2.4 Emulsions
6.2 Device
6.2.1 Self Injection Devices
6.2.1.1 Needle Free Injectors (NFI)
6.2.1.1.1 Technology
6.2.1.1.1.1 Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.1.2 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.1.3 Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.1.4 Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.2 Product
6.2.1.1.2.1 Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.2.2 Fillable Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.3 Usability
6.2.1.1.3.1 Disposable Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.1.3.2 Reusable Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1.2 Wearable Injectors
6.2.1.3 Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.1 Design
6.2.1.3.1.1 Customized Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.1.2 Standard Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.2 Product
6.2.1.3.2.1 Dual-Chambered Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.2.2 Single-Chambered Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.3 Usability
6.2.1.3.3.1 Disposable Pen Injectors
6.2.1.3.3.2 Reusable Pen Injectors
6.2.1.4 Auto Injectors
6.2.1.4.1 Technology
6.2.1.4.1.1 Manual Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.1.2 Automated Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.2 Design
6.2.1.4.2.1 Customized Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.2.2 Standardized Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.3 Product
6.2.1.4.3.1 Prefilled Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.3.2 Fillable Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.4 Usability
6.2.1.4.4.1 Disposable Autoinjectors
6.2.1.4.4.2 Reusable Autoinjectors
6.2.1.5 Other Devices
6.2.2 Conventional Injection Devices
6.2.2.1 Product
6.2.2.1.1 Prefilled Syringes
6.2.2.1.2 Fillable Syringes
6.2.2.2 Material
6.2.2.2.1 Plastic
6.2.2.2.2 Glass
6.2.2.3 Usability
6.2.2.3.1 Disposable Injection Devices
6.2.2.3.2 Reusable Injection Devices
7 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Site Of Administration
7.1 Organs
7.2 Skin
7.3 Central Nervous System
7.4 Circulatory/Musculoskeletal System
8 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Pharmacy Stores
8.2 Hospital Pharmacy
8.3 Online Pharmacy
8.4 Direct Tender
9 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Application
9.1 Orphan Disease
9.2 Oncology
9.3 Autoimmune Diseases
9.3.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis
9.3.2 Multiple Sclerosis
9.3.3 Crohn'S Diseases
9.3.4 Psoriasis
9.3.5 Other Autoimmune Diseases
9.4 Hormonal Disorder
9.4.1 Anemia
9.4.2 Reproductive Health Disease
9.4.3 Antithrombotic/Thrombolytic Therapy
9.4.4 Osteoporosis
9.4.5 Growth Hormone Disorders (GHD)
9.5 Other Applications
9.5.1 Pain Management
9.5.2 Allergy Treatment
9.5.3 Aesthetic Treatments
9.5.4 Hepatitis C
9.5.5 Hemophilia
10 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By End User
10.1 Home Healthcare Settings
10.2 Hospitals And Clinics
10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
10.4 Research Laboratories
10.5 Other End Users
11 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Gerresheimer AG
13.2 Baxter International, Inc.
13.3 Pfizer, Inc.
13.4 Alkermes Plc.
13.5 Becton Dickinson and Company
13.6 Eli Lilly and Company
13.7 Schott AG
13.8 Sandoz
13.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
13.10 Bespak
13.11 Ypsomed
13.12 Terumo Corporation
13.13 Elcam Medical
13.14 Unilife Corporation
13.15 Endocyte
13.16 Genentech Inc.
13.17 BIND Biosciences Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qlw7t2/global_injectable?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article