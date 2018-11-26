Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2018 2015-2018 & 2027: Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Increasing Demand for Adoption of Self-Injection Devices

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for injectable drug delivery in biologics market, rising demand for biosimilars and increasing demand for adoption of self-injection devices.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand for Injectable Drug Delivery in Biologics Market

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Biosimilars

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Adoption of Self-Injection Devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Formulation Packaging

4.1 Vials

4.2 Bottles

4.3 Cartridges

4.4 Ampules



5 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Usage Pattern

5.1 Immunization

5.2 Curative Care

5.3 Other Usage Patterns



6 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type

6.1 Formulation

6.1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Formulations

6.1.1.1 Long Acting Injection Formulation

6.1.1.2 Microparticles

6.1.1.2.1 Microcapsules

6.1.1.2.2 Microspheres

6.1.1.3 Colloidal Dispersions

6.1.1.3.1 Nanoparticles

6.1.1.3.1.1 Nanosuspensions

6.1.1.3.1.2 Nanoemulsions

6.1.1.3.1.3 Solid-Lipid Nanoparticles

6.1.1.3.2 Polymeric/Mixed Micelles

6.1.1.3.3 Liposomes

6.1.1.3.4 Niosomes

6.1.2 Conventional Drug Delivery Formulations

6.1.2.1 Suspensions

6.1.2.2 Solutions

6.1.2.3 Reconstituted/Lyophilized Formulations

6.1.2.4 Emulsions

6.2 Device

6.2.1 Self Injection Devices

6.2.1.1 Needle Free Injectors (NFI)

6.2.1.1.1 Technology

6.2.1.1.1.1 Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.1.2 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.1.3 Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.1.4 Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.2 Product

6.2.1.1.2.1 Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.2.2 Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.3 Usability

6.2.1.1.3.1 Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.1.3.2 Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

6.2.1.2 Wearable Injectors

6.2.1.3 Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.1 Design

6.2.1.3.1.1 Customized Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.1.2 Standard Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.2 Product

6.2.1.3.2.1 Dual-Chambered Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.2.2 Single-Chambered Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.3 Usability

6.2.1.3.3.1 Disposable Pen Injectors

6.2.1.3.3.2 Reusable Pen Injectors

6.2.1.4 Auto Injectors

6.2.1.4.1 Technology

6.2.1.4.1.1 Manual Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.1.2 Automated Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.2 Design

6.2.1.4.2.1 Customized Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.2.2 Standardized Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.3 Product

6.2.1.4.3.1 Prefilled Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.3.2 Fillable Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.4 Usability

6.2.1.4.4.1 Disposable Autoinjectors

6.2.1.4.4.2 Reusable Autoinjectors

6.2.1.5 Other Devices

6.2.2 Conventional Injection Devices

6.2.2.1 Product

6.2.2.1.1 Prefilled Syringes

6.2.2.1.2 Fillable Syringes

6.2.2.2 Material

6.2.2.2.1 Plastic

6.2.2.2.2 Glass

6.2.2.3 Usability

6.2.2.3.1 Disposable Injection Devices

6.2.2.3.2 Reusable Injection Devices



7 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Site Of Administration

7.1 Organs

7.2 Skin

7.3 Central Nervous System

7.4 Circulatory/Musculoskeletal System



8 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacy Stores

8.2 Hospital Pharmacy

8.3 Online Pharmacy

8.4 Direct Tender



9 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Application

9.1 Orphan Disease

9.2 Oncology

9.3 Autoimmune Diseases

9.3.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

9.3.2 Multiple Sclerosis

9.3.3 Crohn'S Diseases

9.3.4 Psoriasis

9.3.5 Other Autoimmune Diseases

9.4 Hormonal Disorder

9.4.1 Anemia

9.4.2 Reproductive Health Disease

9.4.3 Antithrombotic/Thrombolytic Therapy

9.4.4 Osteoporosis

9.4.5 Growth Hormone Disorders (GHD)

9.5 Other Applications

9.5.1 Pain Management

9.5.2 Allergy Treatment

9.5.3 Aesthetic Treatments

9.5.4 Hepatitis C

9.5.5 Hemophilia



10 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By End User

10.1 Home Healthcare Settings

10.2 Hospitals And Clinics

10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

10.4 Research Laboratories

10.5 Other End Users



11 Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Gerresheimer AG

13.2 Baxter International, Inc.

13.3 Pfizer, Inc.

13.4 Alkermes Plc.

13.5 Becton Dickinson and Company

13.6 Eli Lilly and Company

13.7 Schott AG

13.8 Sandoz

13.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

13.10 Bespak

13.11 Ypsomed

13.12 Terumo Corporation

13.13 Elcam Medical

13.14 Unilife Corporation

13.15 Endocyte

13.16 Genentech Inc.

13.17 BIND Biosciences Inc.



