Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, 2024

The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions. Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers.

For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process. The trend toward self-administration of injectables will exert increasing influence on all aspects of the parenteral drug sector.



Injectable Drug Delivery to 2024 - What You Will Learn

What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving syringes and injectors by therapeutic indication?

What are the market drivers influencing syringes and injectors - device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?

What are the key characteristics of the major injectable device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?

What is the current market demand for syringes and injectors by indication and therapy and what will it be in 2024?

Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on injectable drug delivery demand?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

Evolution in Drug Development

Injectables Demand Drivers

Diseases and Indications

Population Demographics

Competitive landscape

Risks & Opportunities

Technology Risks

Market Risks

Regulatory Risks

3. Device Design & Selection Factors

Market Segmentation

Product Features & Ease of Use

Supply Chain Factors

Capabilities & Market Presence

Regional Market Factors

Design Requirements

Design Ergonomics

Ease-of-Use

Patient Safety

Dosing Frequency

Drug Stability & Shelf Life

Drug Reconstitution

Fixed vs Variable Dose Devices

4. Competing Injection Device Classes

Prefilled Syringes (PFS)

Glass PFS

Plastic PFS

Autoinjectors

Standard PFS Compatible

Custom Design

Reusable vs Disposable Designs

Dual Chamber Syringes

Needle-free Injectors (NFI)

Prefilled NFI

Reusable vs Disposable Designs

Pen Injectors

Branded Custom Pens

OEM Devices

5. Patch Pumps

Mechanical vs Electronic

Disposable vs Reusable

Prefilled vs Patient Fillable

Subcutaneous Infusion Devices

Mechanical vs Electronic

Disposable vs Reusable

Volume/Viscosity Capabilities

Patient Interface

Injection Methodology

Primary Container

Duration Dependent Dosing

Device Segmentation

OEM Devices

Captive Devices

Product Specific Devices

6. Trending Specialty Injectable

Device Capabilities

Communication-enabled Devices

High Viscosity Capable Devices

Large Volume Wearable Devices

Drug Injection Device Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts

Anticoagulants

Antivirals

Autoimmune Diseases

Diabetes

Emergency Medicine

Hematopoietics

Hormone Replacement

Neurology

Osteoporosis

Reproductive Health

Vaccines

7. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Compliance

Healthcare Economics

Partnerships and Alliances

8. Company Profiles

