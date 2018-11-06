GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global injectable drugs delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2019 and 2027. The market is mostly dominated by the home based end-user because these devices are made in a way that they are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of device types, end user and routes of administration.The main market drivers propelling growth in the global injectable drug delivery market are the growing elderly population and rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases.



However, stringent regulations and high manufacturing cost are the major factors hindering the injectable drug delivery market. Strict product regulations to govern these systems are in place due to safety issues such as over or underuse of medication, missed or delayed therapy and medication errors.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

By the end of 2027, the North American market injectable drugs delivery market is expected to be the most dominant regional market in terms of revenue.However, according the forecast, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising number of chronic diseases as well as an increase in the elderly population in the region.



The increased healthcare expenditure combined with the rising income of the population will serve as another market driver.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Prominent market players in the global injectable drugs delivery market include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), Elcam Medical, Eli Lilly And Company, Gerresheimer Ag, Injex Pharma Gmbh, Novartis International Ag, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Terumo Corporation, Schott Ag, Teva Pharmaceuticals and West Pharmaceuticals.



