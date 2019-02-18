Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis 2012-2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the injectable drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Injectable Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Injectable Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Injectable Drug Delivery partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Injectable Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Injectable Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 280 online deal records of actual Injectable Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Injectable Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Injectable Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Injectable Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Injectable Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Injectable Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Injectable Drug Delivery royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Injectable Drug Delivery partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Injectable Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Injectable Drug Delivery deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bhx8w9/global_injectable?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

