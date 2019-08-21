Global Inkjet Printers Market Outlook 2019-2027: Anticipating a CAGR of More Than 7.2%

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inkjet Printers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall inkjet printers market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 7.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 45.18 Bn in 2018.



Globally, with the rapid evolution of e-commerce and m-commerce, the demand for a good and effective way to highlight the brands and to communicate well with the customers started increasing. This has increased the adoption of inkjet as it helps communicate with the end customer in an effective way.



The inkjet technology is gradually developing and is now considered to be economic and reliable compared to other techniques. Moreover, the ability of inkjet printers to provide high-quality and high-speed prints also drives attention towards it and increases its adoption.



With continuous technological advancements and research studies, manufacturers are exploring new features and functions that can be intergraded in the upcoming models of the inkjet printers. This provides a great opportunity for the players to make their product more distinctive and thus gain traction in the market.



However, the high cost of the printer and the cartridges compared to other traditional machinery and accessories is likely to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the inkjet printers market is segmented into desktop printers, multifunctional printers (MFP), large format printers, industrial inkjet printers, inkjet press, and textile printer. The multifunctional printers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global inkjet printers market. The huge market share of this product segment mainly attributed to its increasing adoption based on integrated features, high-speed and multifunctional capability, and affordability.



Based on the geography, North America dominates the inkjet printers market by holding the largest market share of the total revenue generated worldwide. The penetration of advanced technologies is high in the North American region, which is the primary factor fueling the adoption of inkjet printers. Also, the North American inkjet printers market was led by the US, as a large number of the player operating in the global inkjet printers market is based in the US and the strategic activities of these players fuel the growth of this market.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as this regional segment offers significant opportunities based on low manufacturing cost and low labor cost. This makes Asia-Pacific an ideal location to set up production plants for bulk production. Moreover, increasing penetration of advanced technology and growing industrialization are driving the demand for innovative tools such as inkjet printers in this region.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Canon Inc., HP Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Lexmark International Inc., Videojet Technologies, Inc., and Inkjet, Inc., among others.



