Global Innovations in Energy Storage Revolve Around Addressing Challenges Related to Cost, Charging Time, Energy Density, and Safety
The "Breakthrough Innovations in Energy Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the electrochemical energy storage and innovations and technology advancements aimed at improving the energy storage performance.
The study covers impactful innovations targeting improvement in crucial parameters like battery safety, energy density, charging time and cost reduction.
It covers global best practices case studies about the energy storage technology advancements which are expected to enhance adoption of various energy storage technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Major Trends of Breakthrough Innovation in Energy Storage
- Types of Energy Storage
- Innovations Start with the Needs of End Users
- Innovation Ecosystem in Energy Storage
- Improved Kinetics of the Batteries Will Improve Charging Time
- Fast Charging is Critical for Automotive and Electronics Segments
- Prioritization Matrix for Fast Charging
- Fast Charging is Most Prevalent in Electrochemical Energy Storage
- A Higher Capacity Battery Can Last Long
- Most of Segments Need an Energy Storage System with Long Operation Time
- Prioritization Matrix for Long Operating Duration
- R&D Opportunities on Long Operating Duration are High for Electrochemical Energy Storage
- Safety Becomes a Major Issue as Capacity of Energy Storage Increases
- Healthcare Requires an Energy Storage System with a High Level of Safety
- Prioritization Matrix for Safety
- R&D in Mechanical Energy Storage is Relatively Slower Compared to Other Energy Storage Methods
- R&D on Cost is Spread Worldwide
- Most of the Applications Put High Emphasize in Reducing Cost
- Prioritization Matrix for Cost
- Cost Analysis is Difficult to be Performed for Site Specific Technologies
2. Innovations in Energy Storage: Fast Charging
- Incorporation of Nanomaterials is the Most Common R&D Theme
- Solid State Battery Innovations Address Multiple Issues
3. Innovations in Energy Storage: Safety
- Innovations in Energy Storage: Safety
- Polymer Type Innovation is the Main Focus for Safety
- R&D for Fuel Cell is Dominated by Tier 1 Companies
4. Innovations in Energy Storage: Long Operating Duration
- R&D in for Batteries Try to Utilize Silicon to Improve Energy Density
- R&D in for Batteries Try to Improve Electrochemical Capacitors
5. Innovations in Energy Storage: Cost
- R&D in Batteries Try to Use Highly Abundant Materials
- R&D in for Fuel Cell Trying To Incorporate Material Modification
6. Growth Opportunities
- Mega factories May Lead to Higher Level of Innovation in Energy Storage
7. Appendix
- Key Patents Fast Charging
- Key Patents Cost
- Key Patents Long Duration of Operation
- Key Patents Safety
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q92lmf/global?w=5
