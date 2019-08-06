Global Insect Protein Market Forecast to 2025: Focus on Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect Protein Market by Insect Type (Crickets, Black SoldierFlies, Mealworms, Ants, & Grasshoppers) Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition (Aquafeed, Pet Food, & Poultry Feed), Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for insect protein is estimated at USD 143.6 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% to reach USD 1,336.1 million by 2025.

The key drivers include increasing investments in R&D and start-ups and rising demand for alternative proteins.



The growth of the insect protein market is driven by the willingness of multiple capital investors to invest with emerging insect protein manufacturers. This is due to the rising awareness about the benefits of insect protein and the necessity to develop alternative sources of protein to meet the rising global demand.



Proteins derived from insects, either through the consumption of whole insects or through processed products, are termed as insect protein. Insects are high-quality protein, which can be easily reared in limited availability of resources. They have been an integral part of traditional food for over 110 countries, majorly concentrated in the Southeast Asian countries. However, with the increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of these insects, the acceptance of insect-based products in North America and Europe has increased drastically.



Compared to meat protein, edible insects and insect-based products are a rich source for protein in both food and feed applications. As per the nutritional analysis by multiple researchers, in a comparison of beef and cricket protein, crickets are 69% protein while beef is only 29%. Crickets contain nine essential amino acids, along with Vit B12, iron, zinc, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and calcium. Cricket flour contains more calcium than milk and more iron than spinach.



Similarly, the nutritional fact of other insects such as black soldier flies, grasshoppers, and mealworms are being explored for various applications. Though whole insects are also available in the market as a rich source of protein, the scope of this report has been limited to only the processed products available as insect protein.



Insect protein finds major applications in the food and feed industries, and hence, profiling of major manufacturers of insect protein products for both food and feed applications has been covered in this report.



Key companies in the insect protein market for the food application include Aspire Food Group (US), Entomo Farms (Canada), Protifarm (Netherlands), JIMINI'S (UK), Chapul Cricket Protein (US), and Swarm Nutrition GmbH (Germany), while key companies in the feed application include AgriProtein Holdings Ltd. (South Africa), EnviroFlight LLC (US), Innovafeed (France), nsect (France), Hexafly (Ireland), and Protix (Netherlands).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers and Increasing Health Expenditure

5.2.2 Declining Fishmeal Production has Been Triggering Innovation in the Feed Industry

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D and Start-Ups

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Alternate Protein

5.3.1.3 Food Security & Sustainability

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Consumer Acceptance

5.3.2.2 High Cost

5.3.2.3 Microbial Risk and Allergic Reactions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Defined Regulations and Government Support

5.3.3.2 Collaborations of Insect Protein-Based Product Manufacturers With Retailers to Increase Visibility and Awareness

5.3.3.3 Opportunities for Food Equipment Manufacturers in Insect Rearing

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing Vegan Trend

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 US

5.4.1.1 Feed Application

5.4.1.2 Food Application

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 Southeast Asian Countries

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Insect Protein Market, By Insect Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crickets

6.2.1 High Acceptance in the Food Industry Due to their High Protein Content

6.3 Black Soldier Flies

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Black Soldier Fly Larvae for Feed Application

6.4 Mealworms

6.4.1 Acceptance of Mealworms Gaining Pace in the Feed Industry

6.5 Grasshoppers

6.5.1 Protifarm (France) Commercializing Food Products With Grasshopper Protein in Europe

6.6 Ants

6.6.1 Commercialization of Insect Protein From Ants for Feed and Food Applications

6.7 Others



7 Insect Protein Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverages

7.2.1 High Protein Content has Encouraged American and European Population to Accept Insect Protein-Based Food Products

7.3 Animal Nutrition

7.3.1 Aquafeed

7.3.1.1 Nearly 90% of the Feed Insect Protein Products Developed Across the Globe are Directed Toward Aquafeed Application

7.3.2 Poultry Feed

7.3.2.1 Food Security Issue Raised for Soybean Meal has Led to the Increasing Demand for Insect Protein

7.3.3 Pet Food

7.3.3.1 Dogs and Cats are the Major Pets Fed With Insect Protein-Based Products

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

7.4.1 High Prices and the Need for Advanced Extraction and Purification Technologies are Inhibiting the Growth Potential of the Market



8 Insect Protein Market: Impact Analysis

8.1 Impact Analysis of Insect Protein on Adjacent Applications

8.2 Impact Analysis of Insect Protein in Key Regions



9 Insect Protein Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Agriprotein Holdings Ltd

Aspire Food Group

Chapul Cricket Protein

Entomo Farms

EnviroFlight LLC

Hexafly

Imago Insect Products GmbH

Innovafeed

Jimini's

Protifarm

Protix

nsect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/meol3s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

