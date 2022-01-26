DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insecticide Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agrochemicals are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers with an economical way of improving the production as well as the quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides. Insecticides can further be split on the basis of origin, type, insect pest type and application.



The global insecticides market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2022 -2026), particularly due to the increasing demand for food as a result of rising global population. Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in incidence of pest attacks, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are stringent regulatory framework, the harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in the agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insecticide market with description of market size in terms of value and segments. An analysis of segments with their actual and forecasted value is also provided. Under regional analysis, a brief analysis of the North America insecticide market is provided.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall insecticides market has also been forecasted for the years 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bayer Group, Syngenta and BASF Group are some of the key players operating in the global insecticide market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided

Growth Drivers

Rising Global Population

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Rising Incidence of Pest Attacks

Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield

Shrinking Area Under Cultivation

Production of Wide Variety of Crops

Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

Growing Popularity of Pest-Resistant Genetically Modified Crops

Harmful Impact of Chemical Products

High Research & Development Cost

Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Bio-Pesticides

High Investment in Agriculture Sector in Developing Regions

Technological Advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Crop Protection: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition: Crop Protection

2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC): An Overview

2.3 Insecticides Market Segments: An Overview

2.4 Insecticide Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insecticide Market Analysis

3.2 Global Insecticide Market by Origin

3.3 Global Insecticide Market Regional Analysis



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Insecticides Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Insecticides Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Insecticide Market Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Insecticide Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

Bayer Group

Syngenta

BASF Group

