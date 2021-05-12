Global insight agency Opinium launches EU Barometer

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global and award-winning strategic insight agency Opinium has today launched the EU Barometer to provide agencies, brands, policy makers and businesses with a cost-effective snapshot of consumer sentiment across the European Union.

Offering fast, high-quality insight, the EU Barometer will survey 3,000 citizens across 24 European countries in 22 languages to keep clients on the pulse of what people think, feel, and do. The EU Barometer will enable clients to size and prioritise future opportunities, assess attitudes to issue, news, policies, as well as test brands, products, and campaigns.

The Opinium EU Barometer - key facts:

3,000 consumers, 125 per market

Option to boost any market to 2,000+ consumers

Built in segmentation by gender, age, working status and region

10-day turnaround: from questionnaire sign-off to data delivery

Deliverables include easy to navigate data tables in Excel with custom cross-breaks as standard, summary report in Word and press release sign-off

Emily Dickinson, Director at Opinium, comments: "The European Union represents more 365 million consumers, 180 million voters, and €2 trillion of consumer spending. Historically however, speaking to a representative sample of EU citizens across multiple regions and in local languages has been slow, expensive, and therefore prohibitive.

"After a year in which consumer sentiment has shifted faster than ever before we felt this needed to change. We created the EU Barometer because at Opinium we believe in providing fast, cost-effective, and reliable insight that supports and informs our clients' future strategies."

For questions and inquiries:

Contact details: [email protected]

www.opinium.com/omnibus-services/eu-barometer/

About Opinium Research LLP

Founded in 2007 Opinium is an award-winning strategic insight agency built on the belief that in a world of uncertainty and complexity, success depends on the ability to stay on pulse of what people think, feel and do. Creative and inquisitive, the Opinium team is passionate about empowering clients to make the decisions that matter. Opinium works with organisations to define and overcome strategic challenges – helping them to get to grips with the world in which their brands operate. It uses the right approach and methodology to deliver robust insights, strategic counsel and targeted recommendations that generate change and positive outcomes.

Opinium was the most accurate research agency in the EU Referendum, 2019 UK General Election and the 2016 London Mayoral Election.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506895/Opinium_Logo.jpg

