Global Insights and Local Promise: Fresenius Medical Care's annual medical report explores how Interconnected Intelligence is transforming healthcare

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services, today announced the publication of its 2019 global annual medical report. Titled "Global Insights, Local Promise: Transforming Healthcare Through Interconnected Intelligence," it outlines how the company is harnessing the power of an increasingly interconnected world to pioneer solutions that can have a large-scale impact on patient care.

The report also explores ways to apply insights gained in different markets on a global level, and how best practices can be adapted to specific market needs.

In addition to articulating experiences in dialysis care across diverse regions, the report delves deeper into several focus areas relevant to the healthcare industry and the evolution of kidney care:

Expanding home therapies to give dialysis patients more control of their lives and improve treatment outcomes.

Improving transplant access through open communication and collaboration among multiple stakeholders.

Embracing diversity and an interdisciplinary approach to improve value-based care in kidney disease.

Developing predictive models to identify dialysis clinics that are encountering problems or in need of additional support, and,

Clarifying and explaining the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, said: "Interconnected thinking is central to our way of working at Fresenius Medical Care and it demonstrates our commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients. The people of Fresenius Medical Care, all around the world, have always been our greatest asset. Harnessing the full potential of their interconnected intelligence can boost innovation, advance medical progress, develop better therapies, and help drive the transformation of healthcare systems worldwide."

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.4 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,996 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 339,550 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

