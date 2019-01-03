NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of instrument transformers market. The report analyses the instrument transformer market by Type (Current Transformer, Potential Transformer), By Rating (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage) and By Application or End-Use (Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others). The instrument transformer market has been assessed at a global level, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia). The instrument transformer market has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687246



According to Azoth Analytics research report titled "Global Instrument Transformer Market: Analysis By Type (Current Transformer, Potential Transformer), By Rating (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), By Application (Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)", global instrument transformer market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.39% during 2018 – 2023.



Potential instrument transformers and High voltage instrument transformers witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years in their respective segments. However, Power Transmission industries are anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period due to growing production and manufacturing activities coupled with growing demand for power globally. During 2018-23, Instrument Transformers Market is anticipated to grow at an appreciable rate due to surging investment by major industries and manufacturers in various countries and also production innovation owing to increasing awareness regarding smart transformers, escalating production of electricity, expanding economy and increasing population across the world. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Instrument Transformers market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include developing economy and leading global industries establishing their manufacturing and production units in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam. Also, governments in various countries are focusing on complete electrification and use of renewable energy sources in power generation.



The report titled "Global Instrument Transformer Market: Analysis By Type (Current Transformer, Potential Transformer), By Rating (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), By Application (Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Instrument Transformers Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Instrument Transformers market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Instrument Transformer Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Instrument Transformers, By Value

• Analysis By Type – Current Transformer and Potential Transformer

• Analysis By Rating – High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low voltage

• Analysis By Application – Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Instrument Transformers, By Value

• Analysis By Type – Current Transformer and Potential Transformer

• Analysis By Rating – High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low voltage

• Analysis By Application – Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others



Country Analysis – U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Instrument Transformers, By Value

• Analysis By Type – Current Transformer and Potential Transformer

• Analysis By Rating – High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low voltage

• Analysis By Application – Process Industries, Power Transmission, Domestic, Railways, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis - ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), BHEL (India), Nissin Electric (Japan), CG Power (India), Indian Transformers Company, Emek



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05687246



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

