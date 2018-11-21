Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market 2017-2018 & 2025: Opportunities in Increasing Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations & Growing Product Innovations

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 22,830.0 Mn by 2025 from US$ 11,869.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



The growth of the insulin delivery devices market is primarily attributed to the rise in obesity and increasing technological advancement in insulin delivery devices are the major factors that are anticipated to propel the growth for the insulin delivery devices market. However, complications and risk associated with the delivery of insulin expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth. On the other hand, growing product innovations is expected to be prevalent future trend in the global insulin delivery devices market.



Global insulin delivery devices market, based on the product was segmented into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes, pen needles and others. The insulin pens segment is further segmented into reusable insulin pens and disposable insulin pens segments. The insulin pumps segment is also further bifurcated into tube pumps and patch pumps. Based on pen needle segment, the market is further segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. In 2017, the insulin pens segment held the largest market share among the product segment. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use and its increasing recommendation for its use by the healthcare providers as well as its ease of use, and lesser side effects. The insulin pumps segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



The global market of insulin delivery devices was classified into patients/homecare and hospitals & clinics segments, by the end user. The patients/homecare segment anticipated to the largest and fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The increasing diabetic population and increasing adoption of the insulin delivery devices are majorly helping in the growth of this market. Moreover, the ease of use, availability, and accessibility of insulin delivery devices has also increased the adoption of self-administration among patients that proportionally upsurge the rate of using insulin delivery devices in patients or homecare settings.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Market Landscape



4. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

4.1.2 Rapid Growth In the Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Rise In Obesity Associated With Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Improper Diet

4.1.4 Increasing Technological Advancement In Insulin Delivery Devices

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Insulin Delivery Devices

4.2.2 Complications and Risk Associated With the Delivery of Insulin

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations



5. Insulin Delivery Devices Market -Global Analysis

5.1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Bd

5.4.2 Novo Nordisk A/S

5.5 Expert Opinions



6. Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Japan

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 South Africa

6.5 South & Central America

6.5.1 Brazil



7. Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by Product 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Insulin Pens

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Insulin Pens Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 Reusable Insulin Pens Market

7.3.2.2 Disposable Insulin Pens Market

7.4 Insulin Pumps Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Insulin Pumps Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Tube Pumps Market

7.4.4 Patch Pumps Market

7.5 Insulin Syringes Market

7.6 Pen Needles Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Pen Needles Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2.1 Standard Pen Needles Market

7.6.2.3 Safety Pen Needles Market

7.7 Others Market



8. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis- by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Patients/Homecare Market

8.4 Hospitals & Clinics



9. North America Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Europe Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Middle East & Africa Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. South and Central America Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



14. Insulin Delivery Devices Market -Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies In the Insulin Delivery Devices Market, 2016-2018

14.3 Organic Developments

14.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

14.5 Product Approval

14.6 Product Launch

14.7 Others

14.8 Inorganic Developments

14.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Mhealth Market, 2016-2018

14.10 Agreements

14.11 Partnerships

14.12 Collaborations

14.13 Acquisitions



15. Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Key Company Profiles



BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon

Owen Mumford , Ltd.

, Ltd. Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnjklz/global_insulin?w=5





