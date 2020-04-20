Global Insulin Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Insulin Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.4%. Tethered Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Tethered Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$200.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tethered Pumps will reach a market size of US$322.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$737.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Debiotech S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic Plc.

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Insulin Pumps: A Prelude

Key Benefits Offered Infuse Sustained Growth Opportunities

Developed Regions Underpin Sales Growth

The United States - The Largest Market

Europe - A Market with Vast Potential

Lower Current Penetration Leaves Significant Room for Growth

Rising Incidence of Diabetes - A Major Market Driving Factor

Diabetes - Assessing the Economic Burden

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulin Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Type II Diabetes - A Market with Significant Potential

Patch Pumps Gain Manufacturer Attention

Prefilled Insulin Cartridges Gain Popularity over Manual Filling

The Rise of Smart Pumps - A Major Game Changer

Innovative Features Spruce Up the Market for Insulin Pumps

Artificial Pancreas System (APS) - The Future of Diabetes Care

Artificial Pancreas - Are We There Yet?

The Risk of Diabetes in Aging Populace Presents Opportunities

for Insulin Pumps

Alarming Rise in Obesity - A Business Case for Diabetes Care

Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Diabetes in Developing Countries to Expand Opportunities

ICR: A Key Factor to Success

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump

Makers

Undiagnosed Diabetes - A Key Challenge

Better Safety Review - A Growing Need for Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pump Training - Not Receiving Adequate Attention

Complicated Insulin Pump Software Makes Pump Use Difficult for

the Aged

Competition from Other Insulin Delivery Technologies Continues

Implantable Insulin Pumps - A Potential Threat to External

Insulin Pumps

Lantus: A Threat to Insulin Pump Manufacturers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

