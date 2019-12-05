Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance brokers and agents market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and individuals that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers or insurance providers or both in insurance premium collection.

Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with available insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies. The value of the market is based on the fees or commissions paid to brokers by the insured, both commercial and personal.



North America was the largest region in the global insurance brokers & agents market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global insurance brokers & agents market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance brokers & agents market.



Bancassurance is gaining prominence within the insurance intermediation industry. This distribution channel is being used by banks to cross-sell its products and services and generate additional revenue. Bancassurance also benefits the insurance company by providing an exposure to a wider customer base via the bank's distribution network of agents and branches. The adoption of more diversified and enhanced products offered by banks is expected to drive the bancassurance market at a CAGR of nearly 8% to 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Trends And Strategies



8. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Insurance Agencies

10.1.2. Insurance Brokers

10.1.3. Bancassurance

10.1.4. Other Intermediaries



11. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Metrics

11.1. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc

Willis Towers Watson PLC

Aon PLC

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Brown & Brown Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7qap3





