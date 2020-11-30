Global Insurance Symposium Returns to Showcase Industry Trends & Future

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) announced its 2021 conference will be held on April 26–28. This event will host insurance professionals from around the world and will feature an extensive slate of dynamic panel discussions led by preeminent executives and dignitaries, interactive demonstrations of new technologies and opportunities for attendees to help shape the future of the industry.

Organizers will determine at the beginning of 2021 if the GIS will be a virtual, hybrid or in-person event at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines.

Presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms, the event's host city boasts the highest concentration of insurance employment among metros in the United States. Since its inception in 2014, GIS has had thousands of attendees from 13 countries participate.

"Des Moines is an insurance hub with nearly 80 insurance companies headquartered here and more than 200 insurance companies statewide," said Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "Whether the Global Insurance Symposium is held in-person, virtually or by a hybrid model, convening InsurTech and FinTech leaders and innovators will spur new ideas, collaborations and the sharing of best practices to help shape the future of insurance."

The three-day symposium will offer opportunities for attendees to learn about insurance trends from state insurance commissioners, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and regulatory representatives, as well as network and explore avenues for growth with peers, both domestic and international.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen noted, "This is a must-see event for those in or around the insurance industry. Whether you are a leader at an insurer, an interested regulator or an entrepreneur with a startup, there is something for everyone. The 2021 Global Insurance Symposium will help position leaders in the industry to meet current and upcoming challenges."

In preparation for the 2021 Symposium, organizers are monitoring health guidelines and safety concerns as well as utilizing The Partnership's COVID-19 Rapid Response Hub and DSM Forward playbooks.

For more information, including forthcoming registration dates (early 2021) and the format of the 2021 Global Insurance Symposium, as well as sponsorship opportunities, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com.

Media Registration :

Members of the media are invited to attend the Global Insurance Symposium. To inquire, please contact Jon Lieb at [email protected].

About the Global Insurance Symposium:

Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa insurance firms. For more information, please visit globalinsurancesymposium.com.

