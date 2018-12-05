Global InsurTech Market Report 2018-2023 - Application of AI and Analytics Technologies in Better Identifying the Potential of Online Insurances

DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global InsurTech market revenue is valued at $532.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,119.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The banks and financial institutions are witnessing transformation with the emergence of FinTech vendors, thereby disrupting the traditional model of operations and processes. Insurers face stiff competition, and the insurance market is considered mature in most of the countries. The digital and analytical tools have opened new revenue model and value chain through digital brokers.

The FinTech industry, over the last couple of years, has realized the need and opportunity of InsurTech software. The InsurTech vendors offer software that simplifies the decision-making process for the customers, and the analytics software helps insurers to understand the current need and demand in the market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The insurance sector is all set to adopt new technologies and attract new customers along with retaining the clients delighting with services.

It is of utmost importance to embrace digital technologies for insurers and enhance their presence in the marketplace to gain market share with increased customer base and custom offerings.

North America is witnessing the highest adoption of InsurTech owing to the spend on insurances by customers in the region. The offering of flexible and customized insurance for health, property, and others is encouraging people to choose among the insurance plans that suit them the best.

Asia Pacific holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness growth in InsurTech due to the presence of few emerging countries and financial hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. Also, the insurers are focusing on providing cheap and affordable insurance premium plans in the diversely populated region.

The applications include health insurance, property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and others. The property and casualty insurance segment is estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, the health insurance segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. There is an increased focus on restructuring the healthcare systems and bridging the gap between people and healthcare services through better insurance claims experience.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes overview and offerings; and competitive landscape. The emergence of technologies, such as AI and ML, is impacting the market growth and organizations are adopting InsurTech solutions for the online marketplace and easy claims processing among others.

The companies profiled in the report are Friendsurance, Oscar, ZhongAn, Allay, Analyze Re, GetInsured, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Claim Di, and CommonEasy.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 PEST Analysis



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Better communication with clients

5.3.1.2 Better personalized product offerings

5.3.1.3 Implement automation

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of awareness and reluctance of insurance providers to transform business model

5.3.2.2 Insurers are looking for comprehensive digital insurance product and services to launch in the market

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Application of AI and analytics technologies in better identifying the potential of online insurances

5.3.3.2 Growing regulation concerns across regions to compel financial institutions to adopt InsurTech application to ease out processes

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 Component: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Type: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Retail

7.3 Commercial



8 Application: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Health Insurance

8.2 Property and Casualty Insurance

8.3 Life Insurance

8.4 Others



9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Companies to Watch for

10.1 Friendsurance

10.2 Oscar

10.3 ZhongAn

10.4 Allay

10.5 Analyze RE

10.6 GetInsured

10.7 Bayzat

10.8 Bought By Many

10.9 Claim DI

10.10 CommonEasy



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Comparison Analysis



