Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Report 2018 Featuring Northrop Grumman, ABB, Transas, Wartsila and Kongsberg Gruppen

DUBLIN, Sept 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Ship Type, Component, End User, Solution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The integrated marine automation system market is projected to grow from USD 3.64 billion in 2018 to USD 4.00 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing seaborne trade, increasing compliance with maritime safety norms, and growth in maritime tourism are driving the integrated marine automation system market.

On the basis of ship type, the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in seaborne trade along with increasing demand for decreasing operational costs for ships by equipping them with automation systems is expected to drive the growth of the integrated marine automation system market.

Based on end user, the OEM segment of the integrated marine automation system market is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing seaborne trade across the world is expected to lead to new shipbuilding orders. Thus, in turn, leading to increase in the requirement for OEM integrated marine automation systems for new ships.

Based on component, the product segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Installation of various hardware, software, datalinks, and connectivity in marine automation systems is leading to the high growth of the product segment.

Based on solution, the vessel management system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Vessel management system is the largest segment comprising various subsystems, such as dynamic positioning system, alarm monitoring system, and machinery management, among others.

The integrated marine automation system market is led by Europe with the highest projected growth rate for the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry is going through a rough patch presently, the demand for autonomous ship and cruise ships in Europe is expected to drive the integrated marine automation system market in this region.

Factors such as digitalization making ships vulnerable to cyber threats and the shortage of qualified professionals in the marine industry may inhibit the growth of the integrated marine automation system market.

Key players profiled in the integrated marine automation system market report include Northrop Grumman (US), ABB (Switzerland), Transas (Ireland), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), among others.

New product launches is the key strategy adopted by industry players to achieve growth in the integrated marine automation system market. This strategy accounted for a major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Integrated Marine Automation System Market



4.2 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Ship Type



4.3 Europe Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Country and Ship Type



4.4 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Solution



4.5 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By End User



4.6 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Component



4.7 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Product Component



4.8 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Region



4.9 Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Vessel Management System Solution







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Growing Global Seaborne Trade



5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness Among Ship Manufacturers to Comply With the Maritime Safety Norms



5.2.1.3 Growing Maritime Tourism Industry



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Digitalization to Render Ships Vulnerable to Cyber Threats



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Development of New Port Cities in Emerging Economies



5.2.3.2 Revision and Formulation of Marine Safety Regulations in Several Countries



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Cost-Intensive Customization of Integrated Marine Automation Systems



5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle and Operate Integrated Marine Automation Systems



5.2.4.3 Lack of Common Standards for Data Generated From Different Sub-Systems







6 Industry Trends



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Technology Roadmap



6.3 Technological Advancements in the Marine Industry



6.3.1 Artificial Intelligence



6.3.2 Big Data Analytics



6.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT)



6.3.4 Augmented Reality



6.4 Technology Trends



6.4.1 Digital Marine Automation System



6.4.1.1 Conning System



6.4.1.2 Autopilot



6.4.1.3 Mooring Control and Monitoring System



6.4.1.4 Automated Radar Plotting Aid



6.4.1.5 Electronic Chart Display and Information System



6.4.1.6 Communication System



6.4.1.7 Voyage Data Recorder



6.4.1.8 Decision Support System



6.4.2 Integrated Closed-Circuit Television System (CCTV)



6.4.3 Integrated Ship Automation System



6.4.4 Integrated Onboard Training System



6.4.5 Integrated Firefighting Control System



6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2011-2016







7 IMAS Market, By Ship Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Commercial Ships



7.2.1 Bulk Carrier



7.2.2 Gas Tanker



7.2.3 Tankers



7.2.4 Passenger Cruise



7.2.5 Dry Cargo



7.2.6 Others



7.2.6.1 Specialized Vessels



7.2.6.2 Offshore Vessels



7.3 Defense



7.3.1 Aircraft Carrier



7.3.2 Corvettes



7.3.3 Amphibious Warfare



7.3.4 Destroyers



7.3.5 Frigates



7.3.6 Other Surface Ships



7.3.7 Submarine & Uuvs







8 IMAS Market, By Component



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Product



8.2.1 Hardware



8.2.1.1 Displays



8.2.1.2 Control Unit



8.2.1.3 Data Storage Devices



8.2.1.4 Sensors



8.2.1.5 Alarms



8.2.1.6 Others



8.2.2 Software



8.2.2.1 Analytical Software



8.2.2.2 Monitoring Software



8.2.3 Data Link and Connectivity



8.3 Services







9 IMAS Market, By End User



9.1 Introduction



9.2 OEM



9.3 Aftermarket







10 IMAS Market, By Solution



10.1 Introduction



10.2 Power Management System



10.2.1 Engine Monitoring and Control System



10.2.2 Power Distribution Management



10.2.3 Diesel Generator Monitoring (DGMS)



10.3 Vessel Management System



10.3.1 Machinery Management System



10.3.2 Alarm Monitoring System



10.3.3 Ballast Water Management System



10.3.4 Propulsion Control System



10.3.5 Remote Monitoring System



10.3.6 Dynamic Positioning System



10.3.7 Security Management System



10.3.8 Thrust Control System



10.3.9 Information Management System



10.4 Process Control



10.4.1 HVAC Control



10.4.2 Drilling Driver Control System



10.5 Safety System



10.5.1 Fire Protection System



10.5.2 Emergency Shutdown System







11 Regional Analysis







12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Introduction



12.2 Regional Mapping of Leading Companies in Integrated Marine Automation System Market



12.3 Competitive Scenario



12.3.1 New Product Launches



12.3.2 Expansions



12.3.3 Contacts



12.3.4 Acquisitions



12.3.5 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations







13 Company Profiles



13.1 Northrop Grumman



13.2 ABB



13.3 Siemens



13.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA



13.5 Thales Group



13.6 Transas



13.7 Consilium AB



13.8 Wartsila Corporation



13.9 Tokyo Keiki Inc.



13.10 Marine Technologies, LLC



13.11 Praxis Automation Technology



13.12 Honeywell International Inc.



13.13 API Marine Inc.



13.14 MTU Friedrichshafen





For more information about this reportvisit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtz7jq/global_integrated?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

