Global Integrated Passive Devices Industry
Sep 03, 2019, 19:40 ET
Integrated Passive Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$743.
3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$983.6 Million by the year 2025, Silicon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Silicon will reach a market size of US$47.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$211.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3D Glass Solutions, Inc. (USA); 3DiS Technologies (France); Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (USA); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Johanson Technology, Inc. (USA); Koa Speer Electronics, Inc. (USA); M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Macom) (USA); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); OnChip Devices, Inc. (USA); Qorvo, Inc. (USA); Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (USA); STATS ChipPAC Pte., Ltd. (Singapore); STMicroelectronics (Switzerland); TDK Corporation (Japan); Viking Technologes (USA); Wavenics, Inc. (Korea); Xpeedic Technology, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Integrated Passive Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
WLAN (Wireless Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Cellular (Wireless Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
GPS (Wireless Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Integrated Passive Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Integrated Passive Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: ESD/EMI (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: ESD/EMI (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: ESD/EMI (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: RF IPD (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: RF IPD (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: RF IPD (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Digital & Mixed Signals (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Digital & Mixed Signals (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Digital & Mixed Signals (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Silicon (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Silicon (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Silicon (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Glass (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Glass (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Glass (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 26: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 28: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Communication (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Communication (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Communication (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Healthcare & Lifesciences (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Healthcare & Lifesciences (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 39: Healthcare & Lifesciences (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: WLAN (Wireless Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: WLAN (Wireless Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: WLAN (Wireless Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 46: Cellular (Wireless Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Cellular (Wireless Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 48: Cellular (Wireless Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: GPS (Wireless Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: GPS (Wireless Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 51: GPS (Wireless Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Other Wireless Technologies (Wireless Technology)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Other Wireless Technologies (Wireless Technology)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 54: Other Wireless Technologies (Wireless Technology)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Integrated Passive Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
WLAN (Wireless Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Cellular (Wireless Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
GPS (Wireless Technology) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: United States Integrated Passive Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 57: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Integrated Passive Devices Market in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 60: United States Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Integrated Passive Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 63: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Integrated Passive Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wireless
Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Integrated Passive Devices Market in the United
States by Wireless Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 66: United States Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 67: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: Canadian Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Review by Wireless Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wireless Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Integrated Passive Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 80: Japanese Integrated Passive Devices Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Integrated Passive Devices Demand Patterns in Japan
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: Japanese Integrated Passive Devices Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Integrated Passive Devices in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Japanese Integrated Passive Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Japanese Market for Integrated Passive Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Wireless Technology for the period 2018-2025
Table 89: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Japanese Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Integrated Passive Devices in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Integrated Passive Devices Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Integrated
Passive Devices Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Scenario
in China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Integrated Passive Devices in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Integrated Passive Devices Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 99: Chinese Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Chinese Integrated Passive Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wireless Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Chinese Integrated Passive Devices Market by
Wireless Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Integrated Passive Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
WLAN (Wireless Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Bluetooth (Wireless Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Cellular (Wireless Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
GPS (Wireless Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 103: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Integrated Passive Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Integrated Passive Devices Demand Potential in
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 110: European Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 111: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Europe :
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: European Integrated Passive Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 113: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Europe in US$
Million by Wireless Technology: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: European Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 118: Integrated Passive Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: French Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 121: Integrated Passive Devices Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 122: French Integrated Passive Devices Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: French Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Integrated Passive Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 125: French Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 126: French Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 127: Integrated Passive Devices Market in France by
Wireless Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: French Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: French Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 130: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Integrated Passive Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: German Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 134: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Germany:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: German Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: German Integrated Passive Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: German Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: German Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 142: Italian Demand for Integrated Passive Devices in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Integrated Passive Devices Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Integrated Passive Devices Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 146: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Scenario
in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Italian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Italian Demand for Integrated Passive Devices in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Integrated Passive Devices Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Italian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Italian Integrated Passive Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wireless Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2009-2017
Table 153: Italian Integrated Passive Devices Market by
Wireless Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Integrated Passive Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 155: United Kingdom Integrated Passive Devices Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: United Kingdom Integrated Passive Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 158: Integrated Passive Devices Demand Patterns in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: United Kingdom Integrated Passive Devices Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Integrated Passive Devices in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 161: United Kingdom Integrated Passive Devices Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 162: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Integrated Passive
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Wireless Technology for the period 2018-2025
Table 164: Integrated Passive Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless
Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: United Kingdom Integrated Passive Devices Market
Share Analysis by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 166: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 171: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 174: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Spanish Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Review by Wireless Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wireless Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 178: Russian Integrated Passive Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Russian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Russian Integrated Passive Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Integrated Passive Devices Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 186: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Russian Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Russia by
Wireless Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 189: Russian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 190: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 191: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Integrated Passive Devices Demand Potential in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018-2025
Table 197: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wireless Technology:
2018-2025
Table 200: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Europe Integrated Passive Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 202: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 203: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Integrated Passive Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 208: Integrated Passive Devices Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Integrated Passive Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 214: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Wireless Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wireless Technology:
2009-2017
Table 216: Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 217: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 221: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Australia:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 225: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Integrated Passive Devices Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wireless Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless Technology:
2009-2017
Table 228: Australian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 229: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 230: Integrated Passive Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 231: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 233: Integrated Passive Devices Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 234: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Integrated Passive Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 237: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wireless Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: Indian Integrated Passive Devices Historic Market
Review by Wireless Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: Integrated Passive Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wireless Technology for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 241: Integrated Passive Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: South Korean Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 243: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Integrated Passive Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: South Korean Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 246: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Integrated Passive Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: South Korean Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 249: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Integrated Passive Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wireless Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: South Korean Integrated Passive Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wireless Technology:
2009-2017
Table 252: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Wireless Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Integrated Passive Devices in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 255: Integrated Passive Devices Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Integrated Passive Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
