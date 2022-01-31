Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026 - Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market to Reach US$16.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the growing need of protecting intellectual property assets against duplicity or piracy and the increasing necessity to monetize the assets. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by various organizations shifting from on-premise deployments to cloud-based solutions, and the continuous need of users to upgrade their intellectual property rights and royalty solution.

Moreover, the market growth would be propelled by the increased adoption by educational institutions and government agencies. The rapid adoption by educational institutions is attributed to the implementation of digital education and advanced technology-based e-learning services by educational institutions. The media and entertainment sector accounts for the largest revenue share in the intellectual property rights and royalty management market.



Media & Entertainment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market. Growth in the Media & Entertainment segment is being driven by the growing need for content monetization among several broadcasting services, such as over-the-top broadcasting and TV broadcasting.



IT & Telecom Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

In the global IT & Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.9 Million by the year 2026.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

The Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America dominates market share and growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption across various industries, such as IT, telecom, life sciences, and healthcare, with the aim of protecting their assets and innovations. Growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by an increased adoption of intellectual property rights and royalty management solutions in countries, such as India, Japan, and China, for better utilization of assets.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market

Combating the Pandemic: COVID-19 Poses New Challenges to the IPR Market

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An Overview

Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights

Importance of Intellectual Property

Types of Intellectual Property Protections

Royalty Management Software and Services

Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties, Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 225 Featured)

Anaqua, Inc.

Capgemini SE

CPA Global

Dependable Solutions, Inc.

FADEL

Filmtrack, Inc.

FlexTrac

Flowhaven Oy

IBM Corporation

Ingenta

KlarisIP

Klopotek AG

Selectiva Systems, Inc.

Vistex, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of IPR and Royalty Management Market

IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked

Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners

IP's Relationship with Trade

Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media

IP Rights in Digital Media

Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair

IP Harms Innovation

Opposition to IP Protection

IP Opponents Seek Advantage

Blockchain for Managing IP Rights

Blockchain as IP Registry

Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization Practices & Technology Transfer

Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts

Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well

The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term

Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR

Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation

Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues

Minimizing IP Counterfeiting

Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses

Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of IP Rights

Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and After a Data Breach

IP Issues Associated with AI and ML

IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies

Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests

Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing

A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends

Semiconductor IP Business Models

