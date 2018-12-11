Global Intelligent Lighting Control System Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

An intelligent lighting control system is a network application grounded on lighting control technology, separated from other systems such as occupancy sensors, daylight, building controls and lighting timers. It also comprises varied mechanical resolutions and characters that involuntarily controls various aspects of lighting like intensity, color and temperature.



The global market for intelligent lighting control system is projected to rise at a CAGR of 15.36% during the forecasting years. The base year estimated for the market analysis is 2018 and the forecasting period is from 2019 to 2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global intelligent lighting control system market is growing at a rapid pace, owing to factors such as government regulations, increase in the cost of electricity, development in technology and growing awareness.Moreover, the economies such as the United States, China, the UK and India are displaying noticeable demand due to stringent regulations levied by the governments of the respective regions.



However, high initial investment, inadequate system integration, compatibility issues and requirement of skilled workforce are some of the factors restraining the growth of the intelligent lighting control system market across the globe. The market is globally bifurcated into connection type, component type, application and light source.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global intelligent lighting control system market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, which includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World.North America dominated the global intelligent lighting control system market by holding the lion share in the year 2018.



The major factor responsible for the growth of the market in the region is the increased utilization of wireless connectivity type controls.On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global market.



The growing demand and favorable government regulations are lifting the growth of the market in the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The top companies operating in the global intelligent lighting control system market are Honeywell International Inc., Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Osram Gmbh and Others.



