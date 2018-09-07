Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Adoption of MCCs and Increasing Oil Explorations Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market - by Component, Standard, Voltage, End User, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market was worth 3.98 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 5.57 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.76% between 2017 and 2023.

Intelligent Motor Control Centers simplify wiring, troubleshooting, rearranging units and adding sections & units. These MCCs provide information which also can be used to minimize downtime, facilitate monitoring of MCCs & equipment and decreases repair time. They allow access of user's personal data files and building the corresponding screens.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market share followed North America and Europe regions with next highest market shares.

The benefits of IMCC over Conventional Motor Control Centers, increasing adoption of motor control centers and increasing oil explorations are the factors which drive the Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market.

In December 2017 Emami Cement gave a order to ABB India to setup a automation and electrical system for 2MPTA Green field plant in Odisha.

Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component



5.1. Busbars



5.2. Circuit Breakers and Fuses



5.3. Overload Relays



5.4. Variable Speed Drives



5.5. Soft Starters



5.6. Others







6. Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Standard



6.1. IEC



6.2. NEMA



6.3. Others







7. Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Voltage



7.1. Low Voltage



7.2. Medium Voltage







8. Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User



8.1. Industrial



8.1.1. Oil & Gas



8.1.2. Mining and Metals



8.1.3. Utilities



8.1.4. Chemicals and Petrochemicals



8.1.5. Cement and Manufacturing



8.1.6. Food and Beverage



8.1.7. Others



8.2. Commercial







9. Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







10. Company Market Share Analysis







11. Company Profiles





Rockwell Automation Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Emersion Electric Company

Siemens AG

Larson & Turbo Limited

General Electric Industrial Solutions

Technical Control Systems Limited

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Allis Electric

Pima Controls

Togami Electric

Hyosung Corporation

WEG S.A.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2678v/global?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

