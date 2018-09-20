Global Intelligent Packaging Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Intelligent packaging market was valued at US$4.674 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.18% over the forecast period to reach US$8.828 billion by 2023.

The need for machine-readable data to be incorporated in packaging has given rise to the introduction of intelligent or smart packaging systems. Intelligent packaging is a part of the communication system which is capable of providing knowledge and information about a product. The complexity of products, advances in packaging technology and investments in research and development are some of the major market drivers.

North America and Europe hold a significant market share due to the stringent government regulations regarding food and beverages packaging along with a high adoption rate of technological advancements. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is experiencing a fast growth in the global intelligent packaging market. These solutions offer benefits like convenience, tamper-proof and theft resistance among others. The demand for these solutions is expected to witness maximum growth due to increasing penetration of technologies and focus on curbing counterfeit products.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF SE, 3M, DuPont, and Amcor Limited among others.

Segmentation:

By Packaging Technology

RFID tags

Temperature indicators

Freshness indicators

Others

By Application



Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical and healthcare

Electronic products

Consumer care

DuPont

Amcor Limited

3M

BASF SE

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Tetra Pak International S.A.

