Global Intelligent Process Automation Market 2019-2027: Increasing of Building Automation-Led Transformation Programs by Using Digital Workforce

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in adoption of intelligent process automation by utility sector and BFSI, rising application of next-generation technologies in intelligent process automation through research and development and increasing of building automation-led transformation programs by using digital workforce.

Scope of the Report

By the service, the market is segregated into professional services and managed services.

Based on the component, the market is fragmented into services and solutions. Services segment is further fragmented into managed services and professional services. Professional Services is further fragmented into support and maintenance, training, design and implementation and advisory/consulting. Solution is further fragmented into platforms and software tools.

On the basis of data type, the market is bifurcated into unstructured data and structured.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into energy and utilities, telecommunications and it, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, BFSI(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), healthcare and life sciences, transport and logistics and other industry verticals. Other industry verticals is further segmented into government, education, public sector utilities and travel and hospitality.

By the organization size, the market is segregated into medium enterprise, large enterprise and small enterprise.

Based on the Solution, the market is fragmented into enterprise mobility, customer experience management, business process management, enterprise content management, business intelligence and analytics and other solutions.

On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cognitive technology, mini bots, natural language processing, robotic process automation, neural networks, computer vision, machine and deep learning, smart workflow, virtual agents and other technologies. Other technologies segment is further sub-segmented into expert systems, video analytics, sensor processing, inference engines and biometrics.

Based on the application, the market is fragmented into security, content management, business process automation, application management, it operations and other applications. Other applications the market is fragmented into incident resolution, service orchestratio and human resource management.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in adoption of Intelligent Process Automation by utility sector and BFSI

3.1.2 Rising application of next-generation technologies in Intelligent Process Automation through Research and Development

3.1.3 Increasing of Building Automation-Led Transformation Programs by Using Digital Workforce

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Service

4.1 Professional Services

4.2 Managed Services

5 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Managed Services

5.1.2 Professional Services

5.1.2.1 Support and Maintenance

5.1.2.2 Training

5.1.2.3 Design and Implementation

5.1.2.4 Advisory/Consulting

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Platforms

5.2.2 Software Tools

6 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Data Type

6.1 Unstructured Data

6.2 Structured

7 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Industry Vertical

7.1 Energy and Utilities

7.2 Telecommunications and IT

7.3 Media and Entertainment

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Retail and Ecommerce

7.6 BFSI(Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

7.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.8 Transport and Logistics

7.9 Other Industry Verticals

7.9.1 Government

7.9.2 Education

7.9.3 Public Sector Utilities

7.9.4 Travel and Hospitality

8 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Medium Enterprise

8.2 Large Enterprise

8.3 Small Enterprise

9 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Solution

9.1 Enterprise Mobility

9.2 Customer Experience Management

9.3 Business Process Management

9.4 Enterprise Content Management

9.5 Business Intelligence and Analytics

9.6 Other Solutions

10 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Deployment

10.1 On-Cloud

10.2 On-Premise

11 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Technology

11.1 Cognitive Technology

11.2 Mini Bots

11.3 Natural Language Processing

11.4 Robotic Process Automation

11.5 Neural Networks

11.6 Computer Vision

11.7 Machine and Deep Learning

11.8 Smart Workflow

11.9 Virtual Agents

11.10 Other Technologies

11.10.1 Expert Systems

11.10.2 Video Analytics

11.10.3 Sensor Processing

11.10.4 Inference Engines

11.10.5 Biometrics

12 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Application

12.1 Security

12.2 Content Management

12.3 Business Process Automation

12.4 Application Management

12.5 IT Operations

12.6 Other Applications

12.6.1 Incident Resolution

12.6.2 Service Orchestratio

12.6.3 Human Resource Management

13 Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Geography

13.1 North America

13.1.1 US

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.3 Mexico

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 France

13.2.2 Germany

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.5 UK

13.2.6 Rest of Europe

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 New Zealand

13.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.4 Middle East

13.4.1 Saudi Arabia

13.4.2 UAE

13.4.3 Rest of Middle East

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America

13.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.6.1 South Africa

13.6.2 Others

14 Key Player Activities

14.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

14.3 Product Launch & Expansions

14.4 Other Activities

15 Leading Companies

15.1 HCL Technologies

15.2 EXL

15.3 Syntel

15.4 UiPath

15.5 Capgemini

15.6 Atos

15.7 IBM

15.8 Pegasystems

15.15 Tech Mahindra

15.10 CGI

15.11 Accenture

15.12 Thoughtonomy

15.13 KPMG

15.14 Cognizant

15.15 Wipro

15.16 Blue Prism

15.17 Infosys

15.18 Genpact

15.12 TCS

