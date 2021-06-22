Global Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Car Development Market Report 2021: CC 5.9 GHz DSRC Technology, Standardization, Protocols, Industry and Market Analysis

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems and Connected Car Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the current status of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), their structure, major applications, standardization and markets. The Intelligent Transportation Systems aim to improve the economy by reducing the number of road accidents (making driving safer), the amount of car air pollutions and making smooth flow of the traffic.

The advances in the ITS are presently tied with the development of a "Connected Car" (CC) - a moving car that is wirelessly connected with surrounding cars and the infrastructure (as well as supporting connectivity inside of a car). Such a car opens a spectrum of new and exciting opportunities for automakers, service providers and users.

The report concentrates on those leaders; and analyzes their characteristics, parameters, marketing statistics, industries and the spectrum of applications. It also compares these technologies and their applicability to CC communications.

5.9 GHz DSRC technology is being tested and trialed in the U.S. for the last 23 years; and a rich collection of communications channels statistics has been gathered. This technology was considered for standardization by the U.S. DOT for CC communications. It has many attractions, such as the economies of scale based on the IEEE 802.11p standard, network simplicity and other. It also standardized and accepted in Europe. Note that the 2020 FCC rulemaking regarding the 5.9 GHz spectrum sharing established a solid ground for C-V2X technologies to lead CC communications.

Utilization LTE-A and its modifications for C-V2X communications attracts users by longer reaches, higher speeds, possibility of low latency (1-3 ms), and utilization of the cellular infrastructure in which CC communications will be only one of many use cases. The standard was finalized in Release 14 of the 3GPP; and the technology is lately under extensive testing and trialing. Two methods are being developed: a) D2D communications, and b) Broadcast communications. They are discussed in the report.

The report details specifics of 5.9 GHz DSRC and LTE-A for CC communications, their marketing aspects, and the related legislative work. It also concentrates on benefits and limitations of each technology and surveys related industries.

The industry concentrated attention on design and production of electronics that can support both technologies in one package - this is the current main trend in CC communications chipsets manufacturing.

The report is intended for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the ITS development; and particular concerns with marketing and technological aspects of a connected car; and for specialists in communications technologies that support advances in connected cars programs.

The report will provide the following up-to-date information and results of the analysis:

ITS features, major goals, structure and market analysis

CC concept, applications, properties, specifics and market analysis

CC 5.9 GHz DSRC technology, standardization, protocols, industry and market analysis

C-V2X LTE-A technology, standardization process, specifics and current status

Comparison 5.9 GHz DSRC and C-V2X LTE-A technologies as they apply to CC communications

Analysis of the LTE technology: benefits, properties, industry and market

Survey of patents related to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X.

CC programs are now under development all around the globe. Though there are many technological choices to support CC communications, two technologies are leading:

5.9 GHz DSRC

C-V2X

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Statistics

1.2 Goal

1.3 Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience

2. ITS: Systems in Actions

2.1 General

2.2 Composition

2.2.1 Formation

2.2.2 Subsystems

2.2.3 Layers and Components-Roadways

2.3 Key Technologies

2.4 ITS Standardization: In Progress

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 ETSI - Europe

2.4.3 U.S.

2.4.3.1 General

2.4.3.2 National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol (NTCIP)

2.4.3.2.1 Scope

2.4.3.2.2 Family

2.4.4 International

2.4.4.1 General

2.4.4.2 ITU

2.4.5 Summary

2.5 ITS Functionalities

2.5.1 Intelligent Infrastructure

2.5.2 Intelligent Vehicles

2.6 ITS Market Statistics

2.6.1 General

2.6.2 Assumptions

2.6.3 Estimate

3. Connected Car Specifics

3.1 General

3.1.1 Types of Connectivity

3.2 Legislation

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.1.1 NHTSA Actions and Plans

3.2.2 Directions

3.2.2.1 EU and England

3.2.2.2 Varieties

3.2.2.3 2021 Major Trends - Support of CC Development

3.3 Properties and Requirements

3.3.1 Methods

3.3.2 Network Requirements: 5G

3.3.3 Functional Technologies

3.3.3.1 Wi-Fi (in addition to 802.11p)

3.3.3.2 Bluetooth Smart

3.3.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

3.3.3.4 Integrated GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System)

3.3.3.5 Automotive Ethernet

3.3.3.6 Fiber Connectivity

3.4 CC: Driving Forces

3.5 Major Use Cases

3.6 Market

4. 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.1 General

4.1.1 History- Spectrum

4.1.1.1 Recent Developments - Spectrum Sharing

4.1.1.2 Opinions

4.1.1.3 FCC Ruling

4.2 Industry Efforts - Cooperation

4.3 Place

4.4 Structure and Protocols

4.4.1 Requirements

4.4.2 Milestones

4.4.3 IEEE 802.11p

4.4.3.1 General

4.4.3.2 Objectives and Status

4.4.3.3 ASTM Contributions

4.4.3.4 Characteristics

4.4.4 IEEE 1609

4.4.4.1 General

4.4.4.2 Overview

4.4.4.3 IEEE 1609 in Use

4.4.5 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

4.4.6 ISO and DSRC

4.4.7 SAE and DSRC

4.5 Components and Procedures

4.5.1 Components

4.5.2 Procedures

4.6 Major Applications

4.6.1 EPS

4.7 Spectrum - DSRC - International

4.7.1 Channels Designation

4.8 Services

4.8.1 Major Services

4.8.2 Service Categories/QoS

4.8.3 Service Requirements

4.9 Summary: 5.9 GHz DSRC Characteristics

4.10 Benefits and Limitations - 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.10.1 General

4.10.2 Toll Industry Benefits

4.10.3 Limitations

4.11 Comparison

4.11.1 915 MHz DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.11.2 CEN278 (5.8 GHz) DSRC and 5.9 GHz DSRC

4.12 Market Segment

4.12.1 Market Drivers

4.12.2 Market Requirements

4.12.3 Market Estimate

4.13 Industry

4.13.1 Industry Coalition

4.13.2 Recent Progress

4.13.3 Vendors

AutoTalks

Cohda Wireless

Delphi

Kapsch

NXP

Redpine Signals

Qualcomm

Savari

Unex

u-blox

4.14 Opinions

4.15 Advancements: 802.11bd

5. Cellular Technologies and Connected Car

5.1 Two Groups

5.2 3GPP Activities

5.2.1 Modes of Operations

5.2.2 D2D Communications

5.2.3 C-V2X Broadcast

5.2.4 Performance Comparison

5.2.5 Further Steps

5.3 Industry

Autotalks

AT&T/Audi-Tesla

Broadcom

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Ficosa

GM

Savari

Qualcomm

6. Comparison: DSRC-802.11p and C-V2X

6.1 General

6.2 Details

6.2.1 Readiness

6.2.2 Networking

6.2.3 Range

6.2.4 Response

6.2.5 Scalability

6.2.6 Economics

6.2.7 Speed of Transmission

6.2.8 Versatility

6.2.9 Telematics

6.2.10 5G Vision

6.2.10.1 Potential Benefits of LTE-based V2X

6.3 Trend

7. Connected Car - Groups and Alliances

7.1 Open Automotive Alliance

7.2 4G Venture Forum for Connected Cars

7.3 Apple - iOS in the Car

7.4 Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow Consortium (ConVeX)

7.5 WWW Consortium

7.6 GSMA Connected Car Forum

7.7 Car Connectivity Consortium

7.8 Towards 5G Partnership

7.9 5GAA

8. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k2v42

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

