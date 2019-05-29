Global Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market 2019-2020 - Competitive Landscape, Technology, Products, & Functional Capabilities
As customer demand for outstanding and personalized service increases, so does the cost of delivering it. It's time for contact centers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based intelligent virtual agent (IVA) systems, as they can also improve service quality, agent and customer satisfaction, and the overall customer journey. Businesses that do not get on board with these technologies will be at a strategic disadvantage.
AI is fueling game-changing innovation and unlimited new possibilities
The current generation of IVAs, which use AI, machine learning, natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), machine learning and intelligent augmentation, can help enterprises cut costs, make it easier for customers to conduct business, and improve the experience for everyone involved. Intended to support omnichannel service environments, IVAs vastly enhance voice and digital self-service by improving accuracy and consistency across all service channels. IVAs can take on and automate many of the tasks that are performed by agents today and can help cut costs and improve productivity by reducing dependence on agent-assisted service. IVAs are being deployed to support interactions in retail, healthcare, customer service and innumerable other areas of business.
Authoritative and in-depth analysis of this growth sector
The 2019-2020 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall IVA market, including the competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the servicing and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation.
This Report is intended to help companies identify and select the right IVA solution for their current and future needs. It provides an in-depth analysis of these AI-enabled solutions, which are a foundational component of next-gen, digitally transformed service organizations.
The Report covers 7 vendors who offer solutions that address service, contact center, back-office and other enterprise uses: Artificial Solutions, Botanic Technologies, Capito.ai, Genesys, Inference Solutions, Omilia and Verint. Botanic Technologies and Capito.ai are covered at a high level.
The Report includes:
- Definition and anatomy of an IVA: a high-level overview of functional capabilities and underlying technical components
- Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, investments, and innovation in this sector
- IVA vendor innovation and near-term roadmap, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- Insightful discussion of the how IVAs improve the customer and agent experience and expedite optimal outcomes with less effort
- Examination of the top front- and back-office uses of IVAs, including packaged and vertical-specific IVA offerings and applications
- IVA vendor market activity
- Review of the IVA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing AI-based IVA solutions and an overview of the 5 featured IVA vendors and their product offerings
- Detailed functional and technical side-by-side comparative analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 5 featured IVA solutions
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support
- IVA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis
- Review of IVA vendor pricing structures
- Results from the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which rates vendors based on customer satisfaction across 10 product components, 10 effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories
- Detailed company reports analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables for the 7 vendors who are covered in the report
- Comprehensive IVA Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Intelligent Virtual Agents Defined
5. Anatomy of an IVA
5.1 High-Level Technical Components
6. IVA Market Trends
7. IVA Market Challenges
8. IVA Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Future Enhancements
9. Evolution of Self-Service
9.1 Transitioning from IVR and/or a Conventional Website to IVA Technology
10. The IVA Advantage: Less Effort and Optimal Outcomes
10.1 Improving the Customer Experience with IVAs
10.2 Improving the Employee/Agent Experience with IVAs
11. IVA Front- and Back-Office Uses for the Enterprise
11.1 Contact Center Uses
11.2 Non-Contact-Center Uses
11.3 Packaged/Verticalized Offerings
12. IVA Market Activity Analysis
13. IVA Market Projections
14. IVA Competitive Landscape
14.1 Company Snapshots
14.2 Product Information
15. IVA Functional and Technical Analysis
15.1 High-Level Technical Analysis
15.1.1 Integration
15.1.2 Security and Compliance
15.1.3 Accuracy
15.2 High-Level Functional Analysis
15.2.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment
15.2.2 Content Management
15.2.3 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
16. Implementation Analysis
17. IVA Benefits and Return on Investment
18. Pricing Structure
19. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
19.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities
19.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness Categories
19.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
19.4 Customer Background and Insights
19.4.1 Customer Background
19.4.2 Top Ways IVAs are Being Used
19.4.3 IVA Top Benefits
19.4.4 Product Enhancements
19.4.5 Additional Comments
20. Company Reports
20.1 Artificial Solutions International AB
20.2 Botanic Technologies
20.3 Capito.ai
20.4 Genesys
20.5 Inference Solutions Inc.
20.6 Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd.
20.7 Verint Systems
