Global Intensive Care (ICU) Beds Market Forecasts 2020-2024 and the Impact from COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intensive Care (ICU) Beds Market (Electric, Semi-Electric & Manual): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intensive care beds market is estimated to reach US$ 4.14 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.21% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita disposable income, technological advancements, rising number of chronic diseases, growing infections & contamination rates are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by the high cost of the advanced hospital's beds. A few notable trends include an increasing number of hospital beds, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development and rising home care services.

The global intensive care beds market is segmented into electric, manual and semi-electric intensive care beds. The global intensive care beds market is highly dominated by electric intensive care beds owing to the rising number of hospital admissions.

The global intensive care beds market is expected to grow in the future due to rising health expenditure and growing incidence rates of chronic diseases. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global intensive care beds market supported by the rising spread of infectious diseases. The Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for intensive care beds with rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing chronic disease prevalence.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global intensive care beds market, segmented into electric, manual and semi-electric intensive care beds.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and the Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and the ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation and Argo AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 ICU Beds

1.2 ICU Bed Features

1.3 ICU Monitoring and Support

1.4 ICU Bed Care Level

1.5 ICU Bed Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.3 Declining Trade Volume

2.4 Rise in Unemployment

2.5 Rise in Critical Care Bed Demand

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Value

3.2 Global Intensive Care Beds Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Type

3.4 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Application

3.5 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by End Use

3.6 Global Intensive Care Beds Market by Region

4. Regional Intensive Care Beds Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Aging Population

5.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.4 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Growing Infections & Contamination Rates

5.1.6 Technological Advancements

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of Hospital Beds

5.2.2 Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructural Development

5.2.3 Rising Home Care Services

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost Of the Advanced Hospitals Beds

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

Argo AB

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker Corporation

