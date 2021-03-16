Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, and Others

The interactive children's books market is poised to grow by USD 755.13 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the interactive children's books market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by using interactive books for early literacy.

The interactive children's books market analysis includes Type segment, Distribution channel segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the personalized books as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive children's books market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Arbordale Publishing LLC

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Lagardère Group

Lerner Publishing Group Inc.

Lostmy.name Ltd.

Scholastic Corp.

and ViacomCBS Inc.

School Stationery Supplies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The school stationery supplies market size has the potential to grow by USD 15.12 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.





Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Physical books - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

eBooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market

Personalization of storybooks

Increasing number of independently published books

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

