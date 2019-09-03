Global Interactive Projector Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Interactive Projector market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.







9%. DLP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, DLP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$131.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$148.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, DLP will reach a market size of US$68.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$676.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BenQ Corporation (Taiwan); Boxlight (USA); Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan); Dell Technologies (USA); Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan); NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan); Optoma Technology, Inc. (USA); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan); Touchjet, Inc. (USA)







Table 1: Interactive Projector Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Interactive Projector Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Interactive Projector Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Education (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Education (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Education (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Corporate (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Corporate (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Corporate (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: DLP (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: DLP (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: DLP (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: LCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: LCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: LCoS (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: LCoS (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: LCoS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Interactive Projector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

DLP (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

LCD (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

LCoS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Interactive Projector Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Interactive Projector Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: United States Interactive Projector Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Interactive Projector Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Interactive Projector Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Interactive Projector Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Interactive Projector Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projector in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Japanese Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Interactive Projector Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Interactive

Projector Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Interactive Projector Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Interactive Projector Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Interactive Projector in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Interactive Projector Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Interactive Projector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Interactive Projector Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Interactive Projector Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Interactive Projector Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

DLP (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

LCD (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

LCoS (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Interactive Projector Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Interactive Projector Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Interactive Projector Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Interactive Projector Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Interactive Projector Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Interactive Projector Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: European Interactive Projector Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Interactive Projector Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Interactive Projector Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Interactive Projector Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: French Interactive Projector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Interactive Projector Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Interactive Projector Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Interactive Projector Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: German Interactive Projector Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Interactive Projector Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: German Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Interactive Projector in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Interactive Projector Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Interactive Projector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Italian Interactive Projector Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Interactive Projector Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projector in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Interactive Projector Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Interactive Projector Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 77: Interactive Projector Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Interactive Projector Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Interactive Projector Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Interactive Projector Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Interactive Projector Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Interactive Projector Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Interactive Projector Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Interactive Projector Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Russian Interactive Projector Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Interactive Projector Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Interactive Projector Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Interactive Projector Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Rest of Europe Interactive Projector Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Interactive Projector Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Interactive Projector Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Interactive Projector Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Interactive Projector Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Interactive Projector Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Australian Interactive Projector Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Interactive Projector Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Interactive Projector Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Interactive Projector Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Interactive Projector Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 116: Interactive Projector Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Interactive Projector Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Interactive Projector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Interactive Projector Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Interactive Projector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Interactive Projector in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Interactive Projector Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 128: Interactive Projector Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Projector Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Interactive Projector Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Interactive Projector Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Interactive Projector Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Interactive Projector in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Interactive Projector Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Interactive Projector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Latin American Interactive Projector Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Interactive Projector Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Interactive Projector Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Interactive Projector Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Interactive Projector Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Argentinean Interactive Projector Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Interactive Projector Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Interactive Projector Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Interactive Projector Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Brazilian Interactive Projector Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Interactive Projector Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Interactive Projector Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Interactive Projector Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Mexican Interactive Projector Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Interactive Projector Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Interactive Projector Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projector Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Interactive Projector Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Interactive Projector Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Interactive Projector Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projector in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Iranian Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Interactive Projector Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Interactive

Projector Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 176: Interactive Projector Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Interactive Projector Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Interactive Projector Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Interactive Projector Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Interactive Projector Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Interactive Projector Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Israeli Interactive Projector Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 183: Interactive Projector Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Interactive Projector in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Interactive Projector Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Interactive Projector Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Interactive Projector Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Saudi Arabian Interactive Projector Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Interactive Projector Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Interactive Projector Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Interactive Projector Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Interactive Projector Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Interactive Projector Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Interactive Projector Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projector Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Interactive Projector Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Interactive Projector Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Interactive Projector Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Interactive Projector Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Interactive Projector Market in US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: African Interactive Projector Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 207: African Interactive Projector Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



BENQ CORPORATION

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

CASIO COMPUTER

DELL TECHNOLOGIES

DELTA ELECTRONICS

NEC DISPLAY SOLUTIONS

OPTOMA TECHNOLOGY, INC.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

TOUCHJET



