Global Intermittent Catheters Market (2018 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Intermittent Catheter Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Intermittent catheter is a type of urological catheter, and it is used in draining urine from the urinary bladder from individuals who have urological problems. These catheters are made from PVC or vinyl, latex rubber, and silicone materials. Intermittent catheters are majorly used by people with spinal cord injuries or people suffering from urinary incontinence. The key factors driving the growth of intermittent catheters market are growing cases of urinary incontinence and growing number of geriatric population on a global level. However, highly competitive market environment and limited awareness about the benefits of intermittent catheters are factors that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Non-Coated Intermittent Catheter and Coated Intermittent Catheter. Based on Category, the market is segmented in Female Length Catheter, Male Length Catheter and Kids Length Catheter. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Spinal Cord Injuries, Urinary Incontinence, General Surgery and Other Indication. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Medical Research Centers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton Dickinson Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Pennine Healthcare, Adapta Medical, ConvaTec Inc.



