Global Internet Advertising Market is seizing the splendid growth opportunity of US$ 1,157.87 Bn during 2021-2027, says Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet advertising market is growing at an astounding CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. Businesses use internet advertising such as banners, pay-per-call ads, pay-per-click ads, and pop-ups through e-newsletters, search engines, suitable websites, and online magazines and newspapers to reach out to internet-consumers. Internet advertising not only assists brands in locating the right audience, but it is also a quick and easy way to keep the target audience engaged.

The process of using the internet as a medium to deliver marketing or promotional messages to a targeted audience is known as internet advertising. It helps to increase the website traffic and enhance brand visibility. It's one of the most efficient ways to cater a significant share of online customers with a focus to expand their reach and diversify their revenue streams. Due to increase in number of customers purchasing and researching products online, the search engine advertising or search engine marketing segment demonstrated the strongest growth in the internet advertising business in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance in the following years. Furthermore, the demand for international corporations to become more available, searchable, and visible on the internet is driving the search engine advertising business forward. However, due to the increasing need for social media platforms, the social media advertising market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate.

Request for a sample report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/internet-advertising-market

Video Format to Witness High Growth

The possibilities of video marketing are expanding as new platforms and formats are introduced. While traditional television advertising is dropping, spending on the digital video market is expanding. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), mobile and desktop advertising account for about two-thirds of the overall advertising budget for video advertisements.

According to Videology, a video advertising platform, 15-second digital video ads accounted for 46 percent of all digital video ads viewed in the first quarter of 2018. Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2018, the proportion of cross screen in the number of digital video ad campaigns in the United States was 98 percent.

Furthermore, according to FreeWheel, a comcast company that offers a complete ad platforms, Entertainment and Media accounted for 19% and 15% of video ad views, respectively in the fourth quarter of 2018. Entertainment and Media is an opportunistic ad platform for companies to work on.

The rise of AdTech industry

The advertising technology industry, which delivers, regulates, and targets online adverts, has thrived in the digital India era. Ad tech is a term used in marketing to describe the digital methodology that is used to communicate and engage with customers. The advent of media has revolutionized business marketing techniques. It has resulted in huge changes in the ad tech business. The rise of e-commerce platforms, popularity of television channels, its large-scale privatisation, increasing traffic into websites et cetera has significantly contributed to their increasing demand and growth of the advertising technology industry globally.

Initially, personalised advertisements were delivered vehemently using cookies and personal identifiers. With an incessant compilation of data and other personal information, there was large-scale supervision over people's online activities. Over time these ad-tech industries have been looking for ways to provide the most seamless experience without breaching their privacy.

The last few years witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of mobile internet users which further provides a lucrative opportunity for the industry. With continuous improvements, innovations and adaptations in their technology, the ad-tech industries are constantly striving to retain its relevancy for a long period of time. This has also opened opportunities for web-based advertising.

Effect of the Pandemic on the Global Internet Advertising Market

The ad tech sector is no stranger to disruption. It has triumphed against political turmoil, economic decline, and even natural disasters over the years. The pandemic, on the other hand, was unlike anything the industry had ever seen before. While the majority of the previous challenges were temporary, the epidemic is not. It had to deal with increasing issues and quickly adapt to diverse and new technologies.

Travel limitations have had a significant impact on the ad tech industry's revenue. High revenue is generated during huge sporting events such as the IPL, the World Cup, and other entertainment events. This massive revenue stream was slashed in half due to the effect of pandemic. Although, pandemic increased the number of online users and an opportunity for AdTech companies to grip on, but low financials of businesses and hardly hit travel, tourism and leisure companies cut off their advertising budgets as the cost-cutting measures too strive on.

Increasing competition in the fields of digitalisation

Digital technologies can increase productivity, create jobs, and ultimately raise living standards. Consumers can obtain access to new, innovative, and less expensive products at the same time. However, for digitalisation to benefit both businesses and residents, the platform requires a healthy competitive environment that fosters and disseminates innovation and enables people profit from technological advancements.

In the media and among policymakers, there is a rising debate about how competition works in digital marketplaces, with an emphasis on market strength, concentration, and data privacy, among other issues.

Get Full Research Summary on " Global Internet Advertising Market" https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/internet-advertising-market

Addressing the Right Audience

Due to the move to working from home and other factors, reaching the right audience at the right time has become more difficult during the pandemic. Third-party data provides marketers with precision profiling and perspectives into prospects who are in-market and ready to buy through audience building, identity graphs, intent data, and other strategies, energising brands with extremely accurate targeting and insights into aspirations who are in-market and willing to buy.

Rise of Ad Blockers: Intruding the growth of Internet Advertising

Users can use ad blockers to avoid unenviable advertisements, save bandwidth, and keep their personal information out of marketing databases.

Ad blocker use has been on the rise for the years, propelled by a flaming wrath created by lousy ads on the internet. Around a third of all internet users now employ ad-blocking software to help them browse the web in peace.

People are taking note as this figure continues to increase. For egg. Google has responded by launching its own ad-slaying tool to aid in the never-ending battle.

Rising Demand for Content and Email Marketing

Various advertising agencies and corporations are concentrating on indirect advertising tactics like e-mail marketing and content marketing. These businesses produce films, infographics, blogs, and other types of information relating to their industry or product. This is one of the most successful ways to contact target customers because it complements other marketing strategies like paid search, SEO, and social media. Email marketing is also one of the most cost-effective advertising methods as well as the oldest kind of web advertising.

The report provides in-depth analysis for the Global Internet Advertising Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2027, based on following segmentations:

Segmentation Overview of the Global Internet Advertising Market

By Platform

Mobile



Desktop and Laptop

By Advertising Model

CPM (Cost Per Mile/ Cost Per Thousand)



Performance



Hybrid

By Ad Format

Search



Banner



Video



Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)

By Enterprise

Size Large Enterprise



Small Enterprise



Medium-Sized Enterprise

By Ad- Type

Display Advertisement



Mobile Advertisement



Search Engine Advertisement



Social Media Advertisement



Hybrid Advertisement



Other Advertisements

By Industry Verticals

Automotive



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



BFSI



Education



Retail and Consumer Goods



Transport and Tourism



IT and Telecom



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Poland





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

For more details on report scope, please click here submit sample request @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/internet-advertising-market

Find more research reports on Information Technology by Astute Analytica

Adaptive Learning Software Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost effective, value added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

K.K. Srivastava

BSI Business Park, H-15,

Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free);

+91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica