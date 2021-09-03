Global Internet Data Centers Market Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR



The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions

Recent Market Activity

Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)

21Vianet Group, Inc. ( China )

) Amazon.com, Inc. ( USA )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) BT Global Services plc (UK)

Cogent Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Compania Anonima Nacional Telefonos de Venezuela ( Venezuela )

( ) Cyxtera Technologies ( USA )

) Digital Realty Trust ( USA )

) DXC Technology Co. (USA)

Equinix, Inc. ( USA )

) Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIST) ( USA )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) QTS Realty Trust, Inc. ( USA )

) Reliance Communications Ltd. ( India )

) Servicios Alestra , S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity

An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC

Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion

Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint

Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC

Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud

IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector

BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth

Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC

Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC

Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs

Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity

Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth

Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption

An Overview of Data Center Managed Services

Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion

Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest

Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound

Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention

An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center

No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application

No Vendor Lock-Ins

Convenient Migration to Cloud

Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support

Cost Savings

Other Benefits

High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers

Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend

Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers

Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices

IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment

Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth

IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector

Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations

Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality

Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

