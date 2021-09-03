Global Internet Data Centers Market Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR by 2027
Sep 03, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
- Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
- Recent Market Activity
- Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
- Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
- Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (China)
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- BT Global Services plc (UK)
- Cogent Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Compania Anonima Nacional Telefonos de Venezuela (Venezuela)
- Cyxtera Technologies (USA)
- Digital Realty Trust (USA)
- DXC Technology Co. (USA)
- Equinix, Inc. (USA)
- Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIST) (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (USA)
- Reliance Communications Ltd. (India)
- Servicios Alestra, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
- An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
- Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
- Faster Broadband Speeds
- Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
- Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
- Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
- Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
- Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
- Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
- Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
- IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
- BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
- Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
- Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
- Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
- Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
- Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
- Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
- Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
- An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
- Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
- Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
- Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
- Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
- An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
- No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
- No Vendor Lock-Ins
- Convenient Migration to Cloud
- Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
- Cost Savings
- Other Benefits
- High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
- Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
- Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
- Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
- IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
- Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
- Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
- IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
- Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
- Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
- Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
- Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb4gf8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article