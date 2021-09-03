Global Internet Data Centers Market Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $143.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR

The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
  • Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
  • Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
  • Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
  • An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
  • Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
  • Faster Broadband Speeds
  • Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
  • Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
  • Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
  • Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
  • Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
  • Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
  • Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
  • IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
  • BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
  • Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
  • Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
  • Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
  • Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
  • Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
  • Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
  • Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
  • Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
  • An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
  • Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
  • Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
  • Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
  • Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
  • An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
  • No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
  • No Vendor Lock-Ins
  • Convenient Migration to Cloud
  • Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
  • Cost Savings
  • Other Benefits
  • High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
  • Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
  • Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
  • Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
  • IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
  • Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
  • Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
  • Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
  • Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
  • Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
  • Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
  • Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
  • Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Internet Data Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb4gf8

