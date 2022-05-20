Global Internet of Medical Things Market Research Report 2022: Telemedicine, Clinical Operation & Workflow Management, Medication Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Medical Things Market, By Type (On Body Segment, In Home Segment, In Hospital Segment, Others), By Component, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Internet of Medical Things Market is expected to grow at a CGAR of 19.48% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD198521.00 million by 2027

An increase in the healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare industry to improve patient care and services are expected to be the major drivers of the Global Internet of Medical Things Market.

Also, the development of the telecommunication sector in developing countries and the deployment of 5G technology are expected to bolster the Global Internet of Medical Things Market growth in the forecast period.



Ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry are transforming the healthcare industry. The Internet of Medical Things is a system of several medical devices connected with or with a network. It can provide real-time updates about the patient's health to healthcare authorities, improving the quality of service provided to the patient.

The efforts to provide high-speed internet connection by the leading authorities in emerging economies are expected to improve telehealth services significantly. The surge in the focus of healthcare facilities to offer patient-centric care delivery, boost patient engagement and make healthcare services affordable are accelerating the market demand in the next five years.

Also, favorable government policies and digitization trends of healthcare facilities are expected to accelerate the Global Internet of Medical Things Market in the forecast period. However, growing concerns relating to data privacy and security may hamper the market growth in the forecast period.



The Global Internet of Medical Things Market is segmented into type, component, product type, technology, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution. Based on component, the market is divided into medical devices, system & software, connectivity technology, and services.

Medical devices dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 37.27% and are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing awareness about the benefits of adopting preventive healthcare practices and the availability of innovative and cost-effective medical devices are the factors bolstering the market demand.



GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, IBM Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life Inc. are among the major market players operating in the Global Internet of Medical Things Market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Internet of Medical Things Market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Internet of Medical Things Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Global Internet of Medical Things Market is divided into type of test, use, full test time, technology, specimen, mobility, end-use, company, and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Internet of Medical Things Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Internet of Medical Things Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Internet of Medical Things Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Internet of Medical Things Market

Key Target Audience:

Internet of Medical Things service providers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Internet of Medical Things market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Internet of Medical Things Market



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Contributing Switch to Internet of Medical Things

4.3. Demand, By Type

4.4. Preference, By Technology

4.5. Demand, By Product Type



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (On Body Segment, In Home Segment, In Hospital Segment, In Clinic Segment, Community Segment)

6.2.2. By Component (Medical Devices, System & Software, Connectivity Technology, Services)

6.2.3. By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home Use Medical Devices, Point of Care Kits)

6.2.4. By Technology (Bluetooth Low energy (BLE), Zigbee, Wifi, LPWAN, Others)

6.2.5. By Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operation & Workflow Management, Medication Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Others)

6.2.6. By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others)

6.2.7. By Region

6.2.8. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

7.3.2. Canada Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

7.3.3. Mexico Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.3.2. Japan Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.3.3. South Korea Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.3.4. India Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

8.3.6. Indonesia Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook



9. Europe Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Germany Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.3.2. France Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.3.3. United Kingdom Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.3.4. Italy Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.3.5. Spain Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

9.3.6. Netherlands Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook



10. South America Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

10.3.4. Chile Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

11.3.3. Turkey Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook

11.3.4. UAE Internet of Medical Things Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Including SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

14.2.1. GE Healthcare

14.2.2. Medtronic Plc.

14.2.3. Johnson & Johnson

14.2.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.2.5. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.2.6. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

14.2.7. Boston Scientific Corporation

14.2.8. IBM Corporation

14.2.9. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

14.2.10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.2.11. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

14.2.12. Ypsomed AG

14.2.13. Honeywell International Inc.

14.2.14. Microsoft Corporation

14.2.15. Qualcomm Life Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iytijk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets