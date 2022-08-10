Global Internet of Things and Big Data in Sustainability Report 2022 - Digital Infrastructure Leveraging Big Data to Increase Energy Efficiency

Aug 10, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Internet of Things and Big Data Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes key drivers and restraints influencing theglobal IoT and Big Data market growth and provides a connection forecast of the total IoT devices for sustainability applications from 2022 to 2026, with the base year 2021.
This study provides a snapshot of the emerging IoT and Big Data solutions that help businesses achieve their ESG goals, specifically environmental goals.
The study also includes use cases of sustainable solutions with IoT and Big Data technologies and the profiles of notable technology companies and telecommunication operators providing these solutions. The publisher rounds off the study with three key growth opportunities for IoT and Big Data technologies on which stakeholders can capitalize: digital infrastructures, forest monitoring, and sustainable manufacturing.
As companies align their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), they increasingly adopt the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies to improve their performance.
Integrating IoT with other digital technologies, such as blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud, is fundamental for meeting ESG and SDG priorities.
The publisher estimates the sustainability industry to have 5 billion IoT-connected devices as of December 2021 (16.6% of the total IoT devices).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things and Big Data Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Key Findings
3 Market Definitions and Scope of Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Methodology
- UN SDGs Influence Purchasing and Investment Criteria Toward Innovating to Zero
- IoT Ecosystem Strategy and Components
- Headquarters of IoT and Big Data Solutions Providers
4 ESG Overview
- Introduction to ESG, ESG Scores, and ESG Bonds
5 IoT and Big Data to Achieve ESG Goals
- How IoT and Big Data Help Achieve ESG Goals and a Circular Economy
- Telcos Capitalize on IoT and Big Data for ESG Purposes
- Global Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Trends
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- IoT Devices for the Sustainability Industry
7 Selected Use Cases by Region
- Latin America - Mine Air Quality Monitoring
- Latin America - Irrigation Management in Agriculture
- EMEA - Smart Sustainable Cities
- EMEA - Smart Building
- North America - O&G Energy Transition
- North America - Smart Farming
- APAC - Wildlife Monitoring
- APAC - Smart Energy System
8 Technology Companies and Telcos Address ESG Goals with IoT and Big Data
- Vodafone
- Telefonica
- Microsoft
- KT Corporation
- Telstra
- OBS
- Cisco
- Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)
- TIM Brasil
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Infrastructure Leveraging Big Data to Increase Energy Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Forest Monitoring with IoT and Big Data
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Anticipating Future Sustainable Manufacturing with IoT
10 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slps8d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article