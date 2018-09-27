LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Internet of Things Security



Internet of things security comprises security platforms, software solutions, services, and hardware used for securing and safeguarding IoT systems in the industrial, commercial, and consumer sectors.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Internet of Things Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 48.77% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet of things security market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of IoT security.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global internet of things security market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• Infineon Technologies

• Intel

• Symantec



Market driver

• Government regulations driving IoT security

Market challenge

• Increased complexity of IoT networks

Market trend

• Increasing emphasis on IDoT

