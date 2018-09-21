Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.77% - Rising Number of M&A and Growing Investment in Start-Ups

DUBLIN, Sept 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the Global Internet of Things Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 48.77% during the period 2018-2022.

Internet of things security comprises security platforms, software solutions, services, and hardware used for securing and safeguarding IoT systems in the industrial, commercial, and consumer sectors.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet of things security market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of IoT security.

One trend affecting this market is the technological advancements in the IoT security. Various technical advances in the IoT industry, coupled with the evolving nature of attacks are resulting in the development of advanced technologies and applications for implementation in the IoT security industry.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing adoption of cloud-based services. Many companies and banks are increasingly storing confidential information such as customer database and other customer details on the cloud.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the trade-offs between low-cost operations and device security. This challenge is more prominent in developing economies located in APAC and MEA.



Key vendors

Cisco Systems

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Symantec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY NETWORK SECURITY COMPONENTS

Segmentation by network security components

Comparison by network security components

Global IoT security market by hardware

Global IoT security market by software

Global IoT security market by services

Market opportunity by network security components

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global IoT security market by industrial sector

Global IoT security market by commercial sector

Global IoT security market by consumer sector

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

US

UK

China

India

Canada

UAE

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK





PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in IoT security

Rising number of M&A and growing investment in start-ups

Increasing emphasis on IDoT

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

