Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market by Service, Vertical, End-user, Content, Service Provider and Region - Forecast to 2028

The Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 34.2% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of mobile CDN, increase in internet users and increase in government initiatives in IPTV CDN market.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End-user Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of Mobile CDN

3.1.2 Increase in Internet Users

3.1.3 Rising Government Initiatives in IPTV CDN Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Service

4.1 Manage Service

4.2 In-House Service



5 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Vertical

5.1 IT & Telecommunications

5.2 Media & Entertainment

5.3 Healthcare & Medical

5.4 Advertising & Marketing

5.5 E-Commerce

5.6 Gaming

5.7 Other Verticals



6 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By End-user

6.1 Large Enterprise

6.2 Small & Medium Enterprise

6.3 Residential Customers



7 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Content Type

7.1 Non Video Content

7.2 Video Content



8 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Service Provider Type

8.1 Traditional Commercial Service Provider

8.2 Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Service Provider

8.3 Telco Service Provider

8.4 Free Service Provider



9 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 AT&T

11.2 ZTE Corporation

11.3 Verizon

11.4 Orange SA

11.5 Limelight Networks.

11.6 Level 3 Communications, LLC

11.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.8 Ericsson

11.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.10 CenturyLink, Inc.

11.11 Broadcom Corporation

11.12 Alcatel-Lucent

11.13 Akamai Technologies, Inc.



