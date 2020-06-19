Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Outlook to 2030 - Growth and Change Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IPTV market is expected to show a slow growth from $48.91 billion in 2019 and to $50.17 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.59%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $71.45 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.5%.



North America was the largest region in the IPTV market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the IPTV market in the forecast period.



Major players in the internet protocol television market are Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions, and Sterlitetech.



The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market. Video on Demand (VOD) is one of the innovative features that Internet Protocol TV offers. VoD provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The video is transmitted via the Real-Time Streaming Protocol. In the recent years, VoD has gained tremendous popularity, this has resulted in higher Smart TV adoption rates. For instance, in 2019, US providers are a pioneer of VOD users. Amazon Prime Video comes at first with 72% and Netflix is second with 63%. In the same year, 53% of users spend more than $11 a month on streaming services, in 2018 the figure was only 43%. Therefore, the growing preference of video-on-demand service is expected to drive the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV).



A key trend in the IPTV industry is the rising demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV. FTTH offers a fixed access network to provide broadband high-speed, resulting in improved user experience. For instance, in 2019, Reliance Jio planed to launch its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service offering data, calling and IPTV benefits under a single plan. The company claimed the plan that include 100 GB of high-speed data with 100Mbps bandwidth, unrestricted voice calls, Jio Home TV subscription and access to all Jio apps. Therefore, the service providers are now gradually providing premium content through FTTH to ensure a better user experience.



The stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is a key factor hampering the growth of the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market. Countries have various regulatory frameworks for the quality of video transmission. Regulators have agreed in some jurisdictions that IPTV providers will be subject to the same content regulation levied on paying television providers. For instance, IPTV providers in Singapore are subject to the programming code levied on paying television providers. IPTV operators using fixed networks in many European countries such as Belgium, France, Sweden, and the UK are subject to "must-carry" regulations that require cable or satellite providers to retransmit local over-the-air television stations signals. Therefore, the stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is expected to limit the growth of the IPTV market.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider internet protocol television (IPTV) market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID- 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID- 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The internet protocol television (IPTV) market section of the report gives context. It compares the internet protocol television (IPTV) market with other segments of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, internet protocol television (IPTV) indicators comparison.



1. Executive Summary



2. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Characteristics



3. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Video IPTV

Non-Video IPTV

4.2. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Residential Customers

5. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Akamai Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

ARRIS International PLC

Moftak Solutions

Sterlitetech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Orange S.A.

Telefonica S.A.

MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

Necro IPTV

Foxtel Management Pty Limited.

China telecom Corporation Ltd.

telecom Corporation Ltd. NTT Communication

Iliad S.A.

Century Link

