Global Internet Radio Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Radio market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.5%. Internet Radio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Trillion by the year 2025, Internet Radio will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112939/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$147.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Internet Radio will reach a market size of US$369.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$676.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 8tracks
- AccuRadio, LLC
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- AOL Radio
- Apple Inc.
- Deezer
- DI.FM
- Google Inc.
- iHeartMedia, Inc.
- Napster
- Pandora Media, Inc.
- Slacker, Inc.
- SomaFM.com, LLC
- Spotify Ltd.
- TuneIn
