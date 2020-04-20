Global Internet Radio Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Radio market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.5%. Internet Radio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Trillion by the year 2025, Internet Radio will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$147.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Internet Radio will reach a market size of US$369.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$676.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

8tracks

AccuRadio, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

AOL Radio

Apple Inc.

Deezer

DI.FM

Google Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc.

Napster

Pandora Media, Inc.

Slacker, Inc.

SomaFM.com, LLC

Spotify Ltd.

TuneIn









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Advertisements or Subscriptions - Where Does Internet Radio

Earn From?

Current & Future Analysis

Internet Radio: Gaining Edge over Terrestrial Radio Broadcasting

Smartphones - The Savior of Audio Market

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet Radio Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rising Smartphone Usage Fueling Growth of Internet Radio

Worldwide Mobile Subscriber Base - Key Statistics

Soaring Mobile Broadband Penetration Rates to Power Growth for

Internet Radio on Mobile Platforms

Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into the

Spotlight

Transition from 3G to 4G and 5G Networks: Revolutionizing the

Mobile Communications Landscape

Internet Radio Technology to Witness Widespread Deployment in

Vehicles

In-Vehicle Wi-Fi to Encourage In-Vehicle Internet Radio Adoption

Will Analog Radio Shutdown be the Future, Aid Internet Radio?

Home Audio Systems Cautiously Embracing Internet Radio

Monetization of Internet Radio Services

Internet Radio and Local Advertising

Catalogs: The Heart of On-Demand Services

Multi-Channel Distribution: Key to Long-Term Success

Marketers Track Web Browsing Trends to Serve Ads

Radio Broadcasters Need to Smarten Up to Increase Revenues

through Internet

Internet Radio: A Platform for Indie Artists





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 79

