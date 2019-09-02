Global Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798942/?utm_source=PRN

3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 26.7%. Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$860.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$900.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) will reach a market size of US$713.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA); ASE Group (Taiwan); Broadcom Ltd. (Singapore); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Intel Corporation (USA); Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China); Qualcomm, Inc. (USA); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea); STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland); Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA); Toshiba Corporation (Japan); United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798942/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) (Packaging Technology) Global

Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Interposers (Packaging Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) (Packaging Technology)

Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Telecommunication (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Telecommunication (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial Sector (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 8: Industrial Sector (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Military and Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Military and Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) (Packaging Technology)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) (Packaging Technology)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Interposers (Packaging Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Interposers (Packaging Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) (Packaging

Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) (Packaging

Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSISUNITED STATESMarket Facts & FiguresUS Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share (in %) by Company:2019 & 2025Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) (Packaging Technology) Market ShareAnalysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025Interposers (Packaging Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)in the US: 2019 & 2025Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) (Packaging Technology)Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US:2019 & 2025Table 21: United States Interposer and Fan-Out WLP LatentDemand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 22: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Breakdown inthe United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 23: United States Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Projections in US$ Million by PackagingTechnology: 2018 to 2025Table 24: United States Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025CANADATable 25: Canadian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketQuantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 26: Canadian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 27: Canadian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018 to2025Table 28: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Canada:Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Technology for2019 and 2025JAPANTable 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts forInterposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 30: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Shift inJapan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 31: Japanese Market for Interposer and Fan-Out WLP:Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million byPackaging Technology for the period 2018-2025Table 32: Japanese Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025CHINATable 33: Chinese Demand for Interposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 34: Chinese Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 35: Chinese Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market GrowthProspects in US$ Million by Packaging Technology for the Period2018-2025Table 36: Chinese Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market byPackaging Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019and 2025EUROPEMarket Facts & FiguresEuropean Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market: Competitor MarketShare Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) (Packaging Technology) Market Share(in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025Interposers (Packaging Technology) Market Share (in %) of MajorPlayers in Europe: 2019 & 2025Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) (Packaging Technology)Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025Table 37: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market DemandScenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 38: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareShift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 39: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP AddressableMarket Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 40: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 41: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018-2025Table 42: European Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025FRANCETable 43: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Quantitative DemandAnalysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 44: French Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025Table 45: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in France byPackaging Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Millionfor the Period 2018-2025Table 46: French Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025GERMANYTable 47: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Germany: AnnualSales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for thePeriod 2018-2025Table 48: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 49: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Germany: RecentPast, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by PackagingTechnology for the Period 2018-2025Table 50: German Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025ITALYTable 51: Italian Demand for Interposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 52: Italian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 53: Italian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market GrowthProspects in US$ Million by Packaging Technology for the Period2018-2025Table 54: Italian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market byPackaging Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019and 2025UNITED KINGDOMTable 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts forInterposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 56: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Shift in theUnited Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Interposer and Fan-Out WLP:Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million byPackaging Technology for the period 2018-2025Table 58: United Kingdom Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Analysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025SPAINTable 59: Spanish Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketQuantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 60: Spanish Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 61: Spanish Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018 to2025Table 62: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Spain:Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Technology for2019 and 2025RUSSIATable 63: Russian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 64: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Breakdown inRussia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 65: Russian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018 to2025Table 66: Russian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025REST OF EUROPETable 67: Rest of Europe Interposer and Fan-Out WLP AddressableMarket Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 68: Rest of Europe Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 69: Rest of Europe Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology:2018-2025Table 70: Rest of Europe Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Breakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025ASIA-PACIFICTable 71: Asia-Pacific Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 72: Asia-Pacific Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 73: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Quantitative DemandAnalysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 74: Asia-Pacific Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025Table 75: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Asia-Pacific byPackaging Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Millionfor the Period 2018-2025Table 76: Asia-Pacific Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025AUSTRALIATable 77: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Australia:Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Usefor the Period 2018-2025Table 78: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 79: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Australia:Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million byPackaging Technology for the Period 2018-2025Table 80: Australian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025INDIATable 81: Indian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market QuantitativeDemand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 82: Indian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 83: Indian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018 to2025Table 84: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in India:Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Technology for2019 and 2025SOUTH KOREATable 85: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in South Korea:Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million byEnd-Use for the Period 2018-2025Table 86: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 87: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in South Korea:Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million byPackaging Technology for the Period 2018-2025Table 88: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin South Korea by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025REST OF ASIA-PACIFICTable 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecastsfor Interposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018to 2025Table 90: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Shift in Restof Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Interposer andFan-Out WLP: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$Million by Packaging Technology for the period 2018-2025Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interposer and Fan-Out WLPMarket Share Analysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025LATIN AMERICATable 93: Latin American Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketTrends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025Table 94: Latin American Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketPercentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025Table 95: Latin American Demand for Interposer and Fan-Out WLPin US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 96: Latin American Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 97: Latin American Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketGrowth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Technology for thePeriod 2018-2025Table 98: Latin American Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market byPackaging Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019and 2025ARGENTINATable 99: Argentinean Interposer and Fan-Out WLP AddressableMarket Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 100: Argentinean Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 101: Argentinean Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology:2018-2025Table 102: Argentinean Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025BRAZILTable 103: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Quantitative DemandAnalysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 104: Brazilian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025Table 105: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Brazil byPackaging Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Millionfor the Period 2018-2025Table 106: Brazilian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025MEXICOTable 107: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Mexico: AnnualSales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for thePeriod 2018-2025Table 108: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 109: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Mexico: RecentPast, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by PackagingTechnology for the Period 2018-2025Table 110: Mexican Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025REST OF LATIN AMERICATable 111: Rest of Latin America Interposer and Fan-Out WLPLatent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 112: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Breakdown inRest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 113: Rest of Latin America Interposer and Fan-Out WLPMarket Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by PackagingTechnology: 2018 to 2025Table 114: Rest of Latin America Interposer and Fan-Out WLPMarket Share Breakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025MIDDLE EASTTable 115: The Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 116: The Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025Table 117: The Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketQuantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 118: The Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 119: The Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology:2018 to 2025Table 120: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in the MiddleEast: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by PackagingTechnology for 2019 and 2025IRANTable 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts forInterposer and Fan-Out WLP in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to2025Table 122: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Shift inIran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 123: Iranian Market for Interposer and Fan-Out WLP:Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million byPackaging Technology for the period 2018-2025Table 124: Iranian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025ISRAELTable 125: Israeli Interposer and Fan-Out WLP AddressableMarket Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025Table 126: Israeli Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareAnalysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 127: Israeli Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018-2025Table 128: Israeli Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025SAUDI ARABIATable 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Interposer and Fan-Out WLPin US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 130: Saudi Arabian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketShare Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 131: Saudi Arabian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP MarketGrowth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Technology for thePeriod 2018-2025Table 132: Saudi Arabian Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market byPackaging Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019and 2025UNITED ARAB EMIRATESTable 133: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in the United ArabEmirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025Table 134: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 135: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in the United ArabEmirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$Million by Packaging Technology for the Period 2018-2025Table 136: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin United Arab Emirates by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025REST OF MIDDLE EASTTable 137: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Rest of MiddleEast: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million byEnd-Use for the Period 2018-2025Table 138: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Distributionin Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 139: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market in Rest of MiddleEast: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Millionby Packaging Technology for the Period 2018-2025Table 140: Rest of Middle East Interposer and Fan-Out WLPMarket Share Breakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025AFRICATable 141: African Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025Table 142: Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Share Breakdown inAfrica by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025Table 143: African Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market Estimatesand Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Technology: 2018 to2025Table 144: African Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market ShareBreakdown by Packaging Technology: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ASE GROUP

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY

BROADCOM

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

INTEL CORPORATION

JIANGSU CHANGJIANG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY

QUALCOMM

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5798942/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

