Global Interventional X-ray (IXR) Market Report 2022-2026: Combining Interventional X-ray and Surgical C-arm with Image-guided Therapies will Accelerate Transformational Growth

This study analyzes the global interventional X-ray (IXR) market.

The study period is from 2019 to 2026, and the base year is 2021. Revenue and units and their year-on-year growth rates are provided by product type and by region. Pricing trends and distribution trends are also discussed.

The research scope includes market trends (utilization of conventional and emerging clinical applications, growth indicators, factors influencing RoI, critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategies, growth opportunities for fixed IXR and surgical C-arm systems, technology trends driving IXR growth, and future growth prospects); competitive structure; market metrics; market share; revenue and unit forecast; and growth strategies.



Over the past 20 years, IXR equipment has been widely adopted by hospitals across the world, especially in radiology and cardiology. It is a mature and highly penetrated market and presents replacement potential in the United States, Australia, Japan, and western Europe; however, it is a growing market in eastern Europe and most Asian countries.

The US market is expected to witness fairly low growth rates in the low single-digit ranges for both high-end and low-end IXR. The western European market is witnessing a slow growth rate in high-end systems and moderate growth in low-end IXR. Approximately 50% of high-end systems have been in use for more than 8 years, and they are due for replacement.

Advancements in mobile C-arms are attracting end users, especially in ambulatory settings and emergency and sports medicine. Moreover, with the advent of private hospitals and a favorable reimbursement scenario, demand for patient safety and high-quality technologies, reduced hospitalization rates, and a reduction in overall healthcare costs have become important trends.

Growth Opportunity 1 - Expansion of IXR Services (through AR/VR) to Tap the Opportunities in Tier II and Tier III Cities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotics in Interventional Radiology to Leverage Opportunities in Hospital and Nonhospital Settings (remote and telehealth)

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-powered IXR Scanners for Effective Workflow Solutions in Radiology Practices

