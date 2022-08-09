DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $71.3 Billion by 2026

Nasal drug delivery route is suitable for systematic drug delivery, needleless vaccination, and for drug candidates with low oral absorption or vulnerable to first-pass effect in the human body. Intranasal drug delivery is a method involving the administration of drugs through the nasal cavity to produce a systemic or local therapeutic activity, with the exceptional vascular structure of the human nose making it suitable for administering small molecule drugs and biologics, and highly effective for treating local infections, and acute and chronic allergies.

A plethora of local anesthetics, antibiotics, antihistamines, bronchodilators, calcium, corticosteroids, decongestant sprays, pain relief drugs, snuffs, supplements, vasoconstrictors and other drugs are administered through the intranasal route for chronic and acute treatments. Intranasal drugs are primarily administered in the form of ointments, sprays, powders, gels, and drops for treating allergic infections, analgesics, osteoporosis, vaccinations, pain management, anxiety, depression, and sexual dysfunction, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Intranasal Drug Delivery market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026

The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

North America represents the leading global market for intranasal drug delivery, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD; the high adoption of drug delivery technique in healthcare institutions; and the growing affinity of patients for affordable generic drugs. Technological developments are among the major factors driving the growth of the US drug delivery industry.

Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured):

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemera

Novartis AG

OptiNose US Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms

Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word

Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace

Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases

Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Future Opportunities in CNS Space

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals

Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace

Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market

Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5fl91

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets