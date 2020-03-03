Global Intraocular Lenses Industry
Mar 03, 2020, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Intraocular Lenses market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Standard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Standard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standard will reach a market size of US$155.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$515 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alcon Inc.
- Bausch + Lomb Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Aaren Scientific Inc.
- EyeKon Medical Inc.
- Hoya Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
- Lenstec Inc.
- OcuLentis
- OPHTEC BV
- PhysIOL s.a.
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited
- STAAR Surgical Company
- The HumanOptics AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Incidence of Vision Disorders and the Subsequent Need
for Vision Correction Procedures: A Business Case for Ocular
Products
Recent Market Activity
Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) - Promise of Improved Vision Aids
Market Growth
Growth Drivers and Restraints - In a Nutshell
Increasing Volume of Cataract Surgeries - Growth Opportunity
for IOL Market
Developed Countries Dominate with US Leading the Way in the
IOLs Market
Premium Products Drive Revenue Growth
Increase in IOL Implantations at Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery
Centers
Foldable IOLs Find Favor
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intraocular Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Challenges Confronting IOL Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alcon, Inc. (USA)
Bausch + Lomb, Inc. (USA)
Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
Aaren-Scientific, Inc. (USA)
EyeKon Medical, Inc. (USA)
Hoya Corporation (Japan)
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (USA)
Lenstec, Inc. (USA)
OcuLentis (Germany)
OPHTEC BV (Netherlands)
PhysIOL s.a. (Belgium)
Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)
STAAR Surgical Company (USA)
The HumanOptics AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Transition from Non-foldable to Foldable Continues
Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of
Foldable Lenses
Healthcare Spending & General Economy:Key Determinations of
Growth in IOL Market
Demographic Factors Influencing Growth in the IOL Market
Dramatic Growth in Geriatric Population
Burgeoning Global Population & Urbanization
Rising Risk of Diabetic Retinopathy Fuels Growth in IOLs Market
Target Customer Groups & their Requirement Patterns
Technological Innovations: A Boon to the IOL Industry
Lasers: The High-Tech Solution
Viscosurgery: A Safer Alternative
Low Energy Methods for Cataract Removal
Trifocal and Multifocal IOLs for Extended Depth of Focus
Latest Developments in IOLs and Associated Technologies
Perfect Lens
IC-8 IOL
Omega Gemini Capsule
Femtosecond Laser Heralds Next Generation of Refractive Surgery
Product Innovations in Accommodative IOLs Pep-Up the Market
PC-IOLs: Raising the Standard
Accommodative IOLs or Multifocal IOLs - The Tussle Carries On
Post-Operative Refractive Errors: A Concern for Premium IOLs
Adjustable IOLs - Addressing Refractive Concerns of IOLs
Debate Continues on Whether UV Protection is Essential in IOLs
The Blue Light Saga
Reimbursement Programs: The Key Determinant for Advanced IOLs
IOL Reimbursement - A Comparison between the US and European
Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intraocular Lenses Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Intraocular Lenses Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Standard (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Standard (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Standard (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Premium (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Premium (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Premium (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intraocular Lenses Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Intraocular Lenses Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Intraocular Lenses Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Intraocular Lenses Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intraocular Lenses Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Intraocular Lenses Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Intraocular Lenses Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Intraocular Lenses Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Intraocular Lenses Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Intraocular Lenses Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Intraocular Lenses Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Intraocular Lenses Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Intraocular Lenses Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Intraocular Lenses Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Intraocular Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Intraocular Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Intraocular Lenses Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: Intraocular Lenses Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Intraocular Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Intraocular Lenses Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intraocular Lenses:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 68: Intraocular Lenses Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Intraocular Lenses Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Intraocular Lenses Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Intraocular Lenses Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Intraocular Lenses Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Intraocular Lenses Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Intraocular Lenses Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Intraocular Lenses Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Intraocular Lenses: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Intraocular Lenses Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Intraocular Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Intraocular Lenses Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Intraocular Lenses Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Intraocular Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Intraocular Lenses Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Intraocular Lenses Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Intraocular Lenses Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Intraocular Lenses Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Intraocular Lenses Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Intraocular Lenses Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Intraocular Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Intraocular Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Intraocular Lenses Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Intraocular Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 28
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205331/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article