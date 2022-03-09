Global Intraoral Cameras Market to Surpass US$ 3,265.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

Mar 09, 2022, 13:00 ET
SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global intraoral cameras market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,604.5 Mn in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Intraoral Cameras Market:
Key trends in the market include product launches by key players, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools, and intraoral cameras, launched its MouthWatch Plus+ HD intraoral camera during SmileCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The MouthWatch Plus+ features 1080p resolution, a 60 FPS frame rate, accurate anatomical color rendition, and adjustable LED lighting with 4 brightness levels.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global intraoral cameras market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, due an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases. For instance, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Dental Research in 2018, the prevalence of dental caries among males was 31,489 in every 100,000 Indians and 30,903 in every 100,000 South Asians. The prevalence was 33,926 in every 100,000 South Asian females and 34,426 in every 100,000 Indian females.
Among application, the implantology segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global intraoral cameras market over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for dental implants. For instance, according to an article published on the National Library of Medicine in 2018, there has been a large increase in the prevalence of dental implants, from 0.7% in 1999 to 2000 to 5.7% in 2015 to 2016 in the U.S. The largest absolute increase in prevalence (12.9%) was among individuals 65 to 74 year olds, whereas the largest relative increase was ~1,000% among those 55 to 64 year olds in the U.S.
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit a higher CAGR in the global intraoral cameras market over the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. For instance, according to an article published in Elsevier B.V. in 2019, residents in China had serious caries and poor periodontal conditions. The prevalence of caries was above 50% in all age groups, subjects without periodontal disease accounted for <50%, and fewer than 50% of subjects brushed their teeth twice a day.
Key players operating in the global intraoral cameras market are Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health, Gendex, Owandy Radiology, TPC Advanced Technology Inc., Digital Doc LLC, Shofu Dental Corporation, Polaroid, Flight Dental Systems, Imagin Systems Corporation, Rolence Enterprise Inc., Acteon, Dentsply Sirona, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Durr Dental, and PhotoMed.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type:
- USB Camera
- Fiber Optic Camera
- Wireless Camera
- Others
Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Software Type:
- X-Ray Software
- Button Capture Software
- Others
Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Application:
- Implantology
- Endodontic
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Orthodontics
- Others
Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By End User:
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics
- Dental Diagnostic Centers
- Dental Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
