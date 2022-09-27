Global Intraosseous Devices Market to Expand at 5.6% CAGR during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

The semi-automatic intraosseous devices category is being bolstered by speedier, user-friendly, and simpler vascular access

The market for intraosseous devices is anticipated to be driven by emergency resuscitations, rising cardiac arrests, and also trauma cases

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global intraosseous devices market stood at US$ 448.7 Mn. The intraosseous devices market statistics estimated the market to rise at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. In a situation where venous access is required but is not feasible or cannot be obtained rapidly, intraosseous infusions or intraosseous devices can be utilized to give drugs and fluids. Intraosseous devices could make it possible for patients to get fluids and therapies via the bone marrow in an efficient, secured, and useful way. The rise in the number of elderly people, the rising frequency of different ailments, and the spike in research efforts are all contributing to the steady growth of the global intraosseous devices market.

Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by a growth in the incidence of medical emergencies as well as increasing development efforts and strategies in both developing and developed nations' healthcare systems.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast timeline. The increasing adoption of highly advanced technical systems and growing availability of health care services through non-profit organizations working with governments are projected to propel the regional market. The Asia Pacific intraosseous devices market is also anticipated to grow since emergency medical circumstances are becoming more common.

Key Findings of Market Report

New needle assemblies, better catheters, and improved needle tips are expected to drive intraosseous devices market growth. Sophisticated designs and usage of high quality materials are also expected to raise demand for intraosseous devices in the forthcoming years.

In the coming years, the global intraosseous device market size is anticipated to be driven by value-added characteristics provided by intraosseous devices to give efficient and effective vascular access, resulting in favorable outcomes as well as medical treatment. In order to meet the anticipated demand for intraosseous devices, businesses are stepping up their research and development efforts and broadening their product portfolios.

Based on type, semi-automatic intraosseous devices offer simpler and faster vascular access than manual devices as well as being more user-friendly. Semi-automatic intraosseous devices penetrate the bone more deeply than automated ones and it is one of the key intraosseous devices market trends. In comparison with manual and automated intraosseous devices, semi-automatic intraosseous devices offer a greater variety of products. Due to rise in the number of available alternatives on the market, demand for and usage of semi-automatic devices has surged.

Global Intraosseous Devices Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of end-user, in 2021, the category of emergency medical services (EMS) dominated the global intraosseous devices market. The category is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period. It is predicted that more people will require emergency medical care as a result of a rising cardiac arrests, trauma cases, traffic accidents, as well as other diseases. The EMS segment is thus expected to grow as a result of this.

In 2021, the market for intraosseous devices in North America presented profitable growth opportunities. The regional market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast timeline. The regional market is being primarily driven by the high prevalence and frequency of emergency medical situations in the U.S.

Global Intraosseous Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd

PAVmed, Inc.

Biopsybell Srl

PerSys Medical Company

Global Intraosseous Devices Market: Segmentation

Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

End User

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services

Military

