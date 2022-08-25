DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $849.6 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period.

Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions. An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs.

The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings. Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions

Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics

IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions

Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS

IVUS for Arterial Interventions

Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk

Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities

Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

Boston Scientific Corporation

InfraredxT, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Royal Philips )

Terumo Corp.

