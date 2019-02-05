Global Intravenous Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravenous Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AngioDynamics, Inc.

- Arcomed AG

- ASCOR S.A

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baxter International, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company



INTRAVENOUS EQUIPMENT MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Table 1: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Hospital Bed Density (Number of Beds per 1,

People) in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 4: World Intravenous Equipment Market by Region (2017E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Table 5: Global IV Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market

Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market

Table 7: Leading Players in the Global External Insulin Pumps Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulet, Medtronic, Tandem and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market

Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AngioDynamics, C. R. Bard, Teleflex, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Tough Ground for New Entrants

ICR: A Key Factor to Success

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals

Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Table 9: Infusion Pumps & Sets Account for Over 2/3rd Share of the World Intravenous Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infusion Pumps & Sets and Intravenous Catheters (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead

Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight

Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Table 10: Global Diabetic Population by Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Diabetes Related Healthcare Expenditure by Region: 2015 & 2040 (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Major Spenders on Diabetes (2015): Annual Expenditure on Diabetes Treatment and Management in US$ Billion for Ten Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

Table 15: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & The Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & The Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Cancer Related Deaths by Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 20: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

Beating the Odds

Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology

New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market



3. INDUSTRY ISSUES



Failures of Peripheral IV Catheter and Its Costs

Unapproved and Spurious Intravenous Catheters Create Market Chaos

Contamination of IV Ports during Infusion Therapy: A Cause for Concern

Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue

Accidental Needlestick Injuries

Adverse Drug Events - Numbers Never Lie

Smart Infusion Technology Makes IV Devices 'Smart'

Smart Pumps in a Nutshell



4. TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT BREAKTHROUGHS



Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

Technology Advancements in PICC Space

Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Intravenous Equipment

Intravenous Devices - The Evolution

The Changing Dynamics of Intravenous Equipment

Focus on Medication Safety Signals Growth of Smart Instruments

An Overview of Select Intravenous Equipment

Intravenous Catheters: A Primer

Intravenous Catheter: A Technical Exposition

Factors Determining the Effectiveness of a Catheter

Avoiding Infection

Flow and Sealing Capability

Safety

System Suitability and Comprehensiveness

Ease of Insertion

Maneuverability

Types of Catheters

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Types

Single Lumen Catheters

Multi Lumen Catheters

Advantages

Disadvantages

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)

Advantages of PICC

Evolving Catheter Applications

Drawbacks

Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets

Types of Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps: Managing Diabetes the Smart Way

The Pros and Cons of Implantable Insulin Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Parenteral Feeding Infusion Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps

Intravenous Administration Sets



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS



B. Braun Medical Introduces Introcan Safety® Deep Access IV Catheters

Teleflex Launches TrapLiner Catheter

B. Braun Unveils Actreen® Mini Catheter and Actreen® Mini Set

Tandem Unveils New Software Update for t:slim® Insulin Pumps

Tandem Introduces t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM Integration

Tandem Launches t:lock™ Connector

Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed™ 670G System

Smiths Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for CADD®-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump with Wireless Communication

Smiths Medical Rolls Out CADD®-Solis Pain Management System in Four New Markets

Animas Receives US FDA Approval for OneTouch Vibe™ CGM System

Hospira Unveils LifeShield Supercath 5 Safety IV Catheter

B. Braun Medical Launches STEADYCare™ Extension Set with Wedge™ Catheter Stabilizer

Animas Bags FDA Approval for Animas® Vibe® Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

AngioDynamics Rolls Out BioFlo Midline Catheter

Teleflex Unveils ARROW® PICC with Chlorag+ard® Technology

Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump

B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for Infusomat® Space Pump

Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System

Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Smiths Medical Rolls Out New Distribution Strategy for Non- Hospital-Based Infusion Distribution

Teleflex Collaborates with Northeast Scientific

Terumo Integrates Silicon Valley Lab and Kalila Medical

BD Acquires C. R. Bard

ICU Medical Acquires Hospira Infusion Systems

Animas Decides to Exit Insulin Pump Business

Tandem Receives US Patent for Infusion Pump and Electronic Device Integration

B. Braun Medical Collaborates with Christie Medical Holdings to Enhance IV Products

B. Braun Medical Partners with Iatric Systems to Enhance Outlook® Infusion Pump

Insulet to Distribute its Omnipod System in Europe

Roche Diabetes Care to Discontinue Accu-Chek Brand in the US

Teleflex Acquires Vascular Solutions

Teleflex Signs New Product Category Contract with Vizient

Fresenius Kabi Expands Mihla Production Unit in Germany

B. Braun Medical Collaborates with Omnicell to Improve IV Infusion Technology

Smiths Medical Receives Vizient's Innovative Technology Designation for CADD®-Solis v3.0 PIB Ambulatory Infusion Pump

ICU Medical Inks Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with B. Braun Melsungen

B. Braun Enhances Infusomat® Space Pump with Epic's EMR System

InfuSystem to Take Over Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID

Teleflex Acquires Nostix

ICU Medical Agrees to Acquire Excelsior Medical

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura

Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion

Aesynt Forms Partnership with Biameditek

Teleflex Inks Agreement with HealthTrust

Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform

Animas Partners with Tidepool

Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology

Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet



8. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS



AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)

Arcomed AG (Switzerland)

ASCOR S.A. (Poland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

Insulet Corp. (USA)

Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Smiths Medical (USA)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

Terumo Corp. (Japan)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

The Prime Market

Table 32: US Accounts for more than Half of the World Intravenous Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for the US and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Incentives to Drive Growth in the Infusion Pumps Market

Smart Infusion Pumps Grab Attention

Affordability and Convenience Fuel Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Product Recalls Present New Opportunities for Infusion Pump Makers

Changing Competitive Dynamics

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Sees Robust Growth

Competition

Table 33: Leading Players in the US Insulin Pumps Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulet, Medtronic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Pandemic in the US: An Opportunity for IV Equipment

Table 34: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-

Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Diabetes Prevalence (in 000's) for 2010-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Diabetes Prevalence in the US by Type: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Market for Diabetes Management by Treatment Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Insulin Pump, MDI and Traditional Insulin Therapy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reimbursements

Regulatory Environment

FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps

FDA Announces a New Mandate for Manufacturing Companies

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: The US Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: The US 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Table 42: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Canada (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-

Age Group for Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Aging Population Drives the Global Intravenous Equipment Market

Table 46: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

A Mature Yet Growing Market

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Market to Register Healthy Gains

Infusion Pumps Market to Post Modest Growth Over Long-Term

Pumps Find Increased Usage in Chemotherapy

Table 50: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (in Million): 2012-2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevalence of Diabetes in Europe: Aging Population Dominates

Table 51: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Europe (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-

Age Group for 47 Countries in the Region

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 58: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: French 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: German Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: German 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: UK Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: UK 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 70: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Intravenous Equipment

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIVC) Market to Post Faster Growth

Strong Demand for Disposable Pumps to Boost Infusion Therapy Devices Market

Alternate-Site and Home Care Settings Fuel Infusion Pumps Market

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Table 79: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 80: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Regional Markets

China

China: A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Competition

India

India: A Promising Market in Asia

Diabetic Epidemic in the Country Spurs Market Growth

Medtronic: The Undisputed Market Leader

Australia

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Spurs Demand for Insulin Pumps

Indonesia

Infusion Pumps to Witness Moderate Demand

Korea

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Brazil - The Largest Healthcare Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Rising Need for Intravenous Therapy Devices in South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of World Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83) The United States (49) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (1) Latin America (2)

