Global Intravenous Solutions Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intravenous (IV) solutions are a complete mix of essential nutrients which are intended to replenish fluid losses, treat electrolyte imbalances and maintain fluid balance in intravenous therapy. They also provide required nutrients to the patients suffering from diabetes, cancer and other diseases. Intravenous solutions may contain water with electrolytes, sugar or medications added in concentrations as per the patient's need. In line with this, the rate and quantity of these solutions varies depending on the medical condition, age and body size of the patient. According to this report, titled "Intravenous Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global intravenous solutions market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.



Prevalence of diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorder, neurological diseases, cancer and diabetes, due to unhealthy eating habits is the key factor for the growth of the intravenous solutions market. Moreover, as these solutions are available in portable packages, it becomes easier for the patients to use the drips at the comfort of their home rather than a hospital. Additionally, developing countries, such as India and China, are increasing their investment in the healthcare sector which is expected to drive the demand for intravenous solutions. Further, manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations such as introducing premixed solutions for better convenience and to reduce the amount of packaging waste. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global intravenous solutions market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into partial and total parenteral nutrition. The market has been further segregated on the basis of nutrients. The most popular types of nutrients include carbohydrates, salts and electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and amino acids. Region-wise, North America accounts for the majority of the total sales, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The report also covers the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Ajinomoto, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International Inc., Grifols and Otsuka Pharmaceutical.



This report provides a deep insight into the global intravenous solutions market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the intravenous solutions industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global intravenous solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global intravenous solutions market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global intravenous solutions market?

Which are the popular types in the global intravenous solutions market?

What are the major nutrients in the global intravenous solutions market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global intravenous solutions market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global intravenous solutions market?

What is the structure of the global intravenous solutions market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global intravenous solutions market?

How are intravenous solutions manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Intravenous Solutions Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Nutrients

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Partial Parenteral Nutrition

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Total Parenteral Nutrition

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Nutrients

7.1 Carbohydrates

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Salts and Electrolytes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Minerals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Vitamins

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Amino Acids

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Intravenous Solutions Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Ajinomoto

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Baxter International Inc.

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Grifols

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd6kd3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

