Global Intravenous Solutions Market to Surpass US$ 15,906.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global intravenous solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,907.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Intravenous Solutions Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such acquisitions and product launch, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Eurolife Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of intravenous (IV) infusion business of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hungary, a multinational pharmaceutical company, the acquisition will help in the expansion of the company in Europe and the U.S. market.

Moreover, on July 12, 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc., an infusion therapy company, announced the launch of its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control. The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter is the latest development from B. Braun for making IV access safer for the clinician by reducing the risk of needle stick injuries and their exposure to blood from the catheter hub after needle removal until first connection of a Luer access device (positive displacement feature is designed to help reduce catheter occlusions).

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1134

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as approval with governments of respective countries. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global intravenous solutions market. For instance, on February 3, 2022, B. Braun Medical, an infusion therapy company, received the US FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) approval to begin operations at its new IV saline solution manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. The facility, which is part of the company's pledge to spend US$ 1 billion on its U.S. manufacturing and supply chain to address shortages of IV fluids.

Among Solution type, the saline solution segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of acute gastroenteritis. For instance, in December 2021, a report was published in (Microbial pathogenesis) ELSEVIER, academic publishing company, on global prevalence of norovirus (virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea) in cases of acute gastroenteritis from 1997 to 2021: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis, which reported that the global prevalence of norovirus among acute gastroenteritis was 16% over the last 20 years where children under 5 years old were at a higher risk with norovirus.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global intravenous solutions market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, in May 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc., an infusion therapy and pain management company, announced Solutions for Life, software tools and consulting services company, a US$ 1 billion investment in new and enhanced IV therapy manufacturing facilities to help ensure a reliable and consistent supply of vital IV fluids that American health care providers needed. The investments include a new manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida, and modernizations to existing facilities in Irvine, California, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Key players operating in the global intravenous solutions market include Baxter International Inc. ICU Medical, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, JW Life Science, Amanta Healthcare, Axa Parenterals Ltd, and Salius Pharma Private Limited, Pfizer, Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt.Ltd, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1134

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Solution type:

Saline

Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl)



Hypertonic Saline

Dextran

Lactated Ringer's

Amino Acid

Vitamins & Minerals

Heparin and Trace Elements

Mixed Solutions

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Bag type:

Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml)

Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Application:

Basic IV Solution

Nutritional IV Solution

Blood IV Solution

Drug IV Solution

Irrigation IV Solution

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1134

Find related trending report below:

Intravenous Access Devices Market, By Product Type (IV Catheters, IV Infusion Pumps, and IV Needles), Catheter (Midline Peripheral Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Centrally Inserted Central Catheters, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights