Global Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous (IV-to-SC) Drug Repositioning Markets 2019-2024: Drug Owners are Finding they can Achieve a Number of Competitive Advantages

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous Drug Repositioning" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pace of competition increases within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, the concept of life cycle management is becoming a key component of drug product management. Much of the recent emphasis in this area has centered on efforts to extend patent rights protection.

While reformulation has been and is an important approach, efforts to prolong IP benefits have only recently involved IV-to-SC drug re-engineering. This migration path is now becoming a significant pathway in the life cycle of many parenteral drugs. A number of technology approaches are currently being employed to accomplish this migration. By pursuing IV-to-SC strategies, drug owners are finding they can achieve a number of competitive advantages.


Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous Drug Markets - What You Will Learn

  • What intravenous drugs have been strategically re-engineered for subcutaneous administration, what are the technologies being used, and what is their current market status?
  • What are the therapeutic markets that are viewed as having the greatest potential for IV-to-SC migration?
  • What are the major factors driving intravenous-to-subcutaneous drug re-engineering?
  • How are intravenous-to-subcutaneous drugs currently aligned with drug classes and therapeutic markets?
  • What intravenous drugs are currently being developed for eventual release as subcutaneously administered drugs, and what is their current status?
  • What is the market impact of IV-to-SC drug migration? What will it be in 2024?
  • Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous Market Dynamics
  3. IV-to-SC Repositioning - The Market Opportunity
  4. The Addressable Market
  5. Market Drivers
  6. Patient-centric Therapeutics
  7. Device Evolution and Enablement
  8. Patent Life and IP Strategies
  9. Managed Care and Healthcare Economics
  10. Product Development Factors
  11. Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
  12. Human Engineering/Ergonomics
  13. Competitive Landscape
  14. Risk Factors
  15. Intravenous-to-Subcutaneous Technology
  16. Drug Formulation
  17. Injection Site Modification
  18. Device Innovation
  19. IV-to-SC Repositioning - Product Segment Analysis
  20. Device Analysis
  21. Wearable SC Infusors
  22. Wearable SC Injectors
  23. Drug Product Analysis
  24. Antibiotics
  25. Blood Factors
  26. CSL Behring (Enable Injections)
  27. Diuretics
  28. Antiemetics
  29. Hematopoietics
  30. Immune Factors
  31. Immunoglobulin G (Hyqvia/Baxalta)
  32. Immunotherapeutics
  33. Vasodilators
  34. Prostacyclin (SteadyMed Therapeutics)
  35. Remodulin (United Therapeutics)
  36. IV-to-SC - Therapeutic Sector Analysis
  37. Cardiology
  38. Edema
  39. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
  40. Hematology
  41. Blood Factors
  42. Oncology
  43. Market Factors
  44. Regulatory Issues
  45. Collaborations and Alliances
  46. Emerging Technologies
  47. Company Profiles

