Global Inventory Robots Market 2019-2023

Inventory robot companies are focusing on the development of user-friendly software solutions which are intuitive and allow the users to generate geospatial reports, planograms, and charts. Vendors are also offering fleet management tools that deploy, operate, monitor, and optimize the company's inventory robots. Thus, the emergence of advanced fleet management and visualization software will be a key factor driving the growth of the inventory robots market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the inventory robots market will register a CAGR of over 13% by 2023.



Increase in automation by retailers to combat competition

Growth of the e-commerce industry, rising wages, and increasing rivalry in the retail industry have led retailers to adopt automation to enhance customer experience. To reduce losses due to misplaced products, and out of stock and overstocked merchandise, retailers are deploying inventory robots which can carry out effective audit of items in store shelf. Thus, to gain a competitive edge in the market, retailers are adopting robots for inventory management, which, in turn, is resulting in market growth.



High cost of deployment limiting the adoption by small retailers

The deployment of inventory robots requires a high initial investment which limits the adoption of these robots by small retailers. Apart from the high hardware costs, the cost of software, services, maintenance and operation also contribute to the high overall costs. Inventory robot vendors are offering robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) to encourage the adoption of these robots by small retailers. However, the high cost of deployment will continue to act as detrimental factor to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of few companies including Bossa Nova Robotics, and Fetch Robotics. The competitive environment is expected to become quite intense during the forecast period due to the entry of new players in the market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of automation and robotics by retailers to gain a competitive edge over rivals, will provide considerable growth opportunities to inventory robot manufactures. Bossa Nova Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Keonn Technologies, MetraLabs, and SIMBE ROBOTICS are some of the major companies covered in this report.



